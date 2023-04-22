TEWKSBURY — The warrant for the upcoming May 1, 2023 Town Meeting is online now for residents to review on the town’s website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov. Here is an overview of the articles.
Article 1 is a standard article to elect town officers and appears yearly on the warrant.
Article 2 seeks to fix the salaries of several elected officials, including those on the Planning Board, School Committee, and Select Board, for FY24.
Article 3 is the consent calendar, containing articles 31 through 34. The articles seek approval to accept the 2022 annual town report, to allow the town manager to lease and purchase equipment for various town departments subject to annual appropriation, to spend funds allotted to the town by the state for sidewalk and road work under Chapter 90, and to authorize the FY24 expenditure caps on the town’s self-sufficient revolving fund accounts.
Article 4 seeks to approve the FY24 general fund budget in the amount of $134,105,395, an increase of nearly $5 million over the FY23 budget. Articles 5 through 8 seek to approve the FY24 enterprise budgets for sewer, water, stormwater, and cable TV.
Article 9 will allow the town to utilize stabilization fund monies for capital equipment and improvements and one-time expenditures in the amount of $1,937,505. Purchases include a new ambulance and new fire engine, as well as DPW vehicle replacements and police department upgrades.
Article 10 seeks to transfer $495,000 from the sewer enterprise fund retained earnings to go towards funding pump station improvements, an asphalt curb machine, and an excavator. Some items will be jointly funded between the stabilization fund and water retained earnings.
Article 11 will allow the town to use $320,000 in funds from water retained earnings to fund the purchase of vehicles, as well as hydrant replacement and installation.
Article 12 will allow the town to expend $505,000 from the stormwater enterprise fund to support project development and drainage improvements and upgrades.
Article 13 will allow the town to utilize funds from the cable enterprise fund retained earnings to support improvements and upgrades at the Tewksbury Memorial High School television studio.
Article 14 seeks to authorize the town to borrow funds to install and replace waterlines in the amount of $2,100,000.
Article 15 seeks to transfer $40,644 from bond premiums in order to reduce the amount of town exempt debt service principal.
Article 16 seeks to appropriate $455,000 from the Community Preservation Fund to fund the installation of new lights, poles, and electrical work at the baseball field at the Saunders Recreation Complex on Livingston Street. Article 17 seeks to appropriate $30,000 from the Community Preservation Fund to purchase and install new home side bleachers at the Saunders Recreation Complex football field. Article 18 seeks to appropriate $80,000 from the Community Preservation Fund to remove hazardous materials at the Ella Flemings School.
Finally, Article 19 seeks to appropriate $92,741 from the Community Preservation Fund open space reserve to fund water quality treatment at Long Pond over a five year period.
Article 20 seeks to approve the FY24 Affordable Housing Trust Fund Allocation Plan in the amount of $6,319,992 for the creation of new units and buy down of existing units.
Article 21 seeks to appropriate or reserve the Community Preservation Fund’s annual revenues; $61,307 will be appropriated towards administrative costs, and $919,000 will be reserved for open space and community housing as required under Massachusetts General Law Chapter 44B.
Article 22 seeks to authorize the town to establish a self-sufficient revolving fund to account for the operations and maintenance of the Tewksbury Community Market. The fund will accept philanthropic contributions and may expend up to $25,000 per year.
Article 23 allows the Select Board to grant or accept easements in conjunction with DPW projects to prevent projects from being delayed from July 1, 2023 through June 30 2024.
Article 24 seeks to eliminate secret ballots as the required method of voting at Town Meeting for personnel bylaw articles, which include changes to the salaries of town employees.
Article 25 allows the town clerk to make non-substantive ministerial corrections to the town’s general and zoning bylaws to ensure consistent and appropriate sequencing and numbering; editorial revisions will be marked with a footnote.
Article 26 seeks a home rule petition to the state to exempt the town from Chapter 31 of the Massachusetts General Laws which governs recruitment and hiring for a permanent full-time police officer. The town has faced challenges hiring qualified police candidates, and allowing the town to come out of the current civil service system in this case would help expand recruitment and increase the candidate pool. The town will still have its own entry level police exam and will still give preference to town residents and veterans.
Article 27 seeks to accept access easements on Poland Avenue to access Robbie Terris Way.
Articles 28 and 29 seek to accept Border Road and Grammy’s Way as public ways.
Article 30 is a citizen petition submitted by resident George Ferdinand. The article reads: “To the General Bylaws: Any elected board or committee member can not hold the position of chair for more than two consecutive years effective the municipal elections of 2022.”
View the warrant online at www.tewksbury-ma.gov.
