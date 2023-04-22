Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The war­rant for the upcoming May 1, 2023 Town Meeting is online now for residents to review on the town’s website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov. Here is an over­view of the articles.

Article 1 is a standard article to elect town of­ficers and appears yearly on the warrant.

Article 2 seeks to fix the salaries of several elected officials, including those on the Plan­ning Board, School Com­mit­tee, and Select Board, for FY24.

Article 3 is the consent calendar, containing ar­ti­cles 31 through 34. The articles seek approval to accept the 2022 annual town re­port, to allow the town manager to lease and purchase equipment for various town departments subject to annual appropriation, to spend funds allotted to the town by the state for sidewalk and road work under Chap­ter 90, and to authorize the FY24 expenditure caps on the town’s self-sufficient revolving fund ac­counts.

Article 4 seeks to ap­prove the FY24 general fund budget in the am­ount of $134,105,395, an in­crease of nearly $5 million over the FY23 budget. Articles 5 through 8 seek to approve the FY24 enterprise budgets for sewer, water, stormwater, and cable TV.

Article 9 will allow the town to utilize stabilization fund monies for capital equipment and im­provements and one-time expenditures in the amount of $1,937,505. Pur­chases include a new am­bulance and new fire en­gine, as well as DPW ve­hicle replacements and po­lice department upgrades.

Article 10 seeks to transfer $495,000 from the sewer enterprise fund re­tained earnings to go towards funding pump station improvements, an asphalt curb machine, and an excavator. Some items will be jointly funded between the stabilization fund and water re­tained earnings.

Article 11 will allow the town to use $320,000 in funds from water retain­ed earnings to fund the purchase of vehicles, as well as hydrant replacement and installation.

Article 12 will allow the town to expend $505,000 from the stormwater en­terprise fund to support project development and drainage improvements and upgrades.

Article 13 will allow the town to utilize funds from the cable enterprise fund retained earnings to support improvements and upgrades at the Tewks­bury Memorial High School television studio.

Article 14 seeks to au­thorize the town to borrow funds to install and replace waterlines in the amount of $2,100,000.

Article 15 seeks to trans­fer $40,644 from bond premiums in order to reduce the amount of town ex­empt debt service principal.

Article 16 seeks to ap­propriate $455,000 from the Community Preservation Fund to fund the in­stallation of new lights, poles, and electrical work at the baseball field at the Saunders Recreation Com­plex on Livingston Street. Article 17 seeks to appropriate $30,000 from the Community Preservation Fund to purchase and in­stall new home side bleachers at the Saunders Recreation Complex football field. Article 18 seeks to appropriate $80,000 from the Community Pre­servation Fund to remove hazardous materials at the Ella Flemings School.

Finally, Article 19 seeks to appropriate $92,741 from the Community Pre­servation Fund open space reserve to fund water quality treatment at Long Pond over a five year period.

Article 20 seeks to ap­prove the FY24 Affordable Housing Trust Fund Al­location Plan in the am­ount of $6,319,992 for the creation of new units and buy down of existing units.

Article 21 seeks to appropriate or reserve the Com­munity Preservation Fund’s annual revenues; $61,307 will be appropriated tow­ards administrative costs, and $919,000 will be re­served for open space and community housing as re­quired under Massachu­setts General Law Chapter 44B.

Article 22 seeks to au­thorize the town to establish a self-sufficient re­volving fund to account for the operations and maintenance of the Tewks­bury Community Market. The fund will accept philanthropic contributions and may expend up to $25,000 per year.

Article 23 allows the Sel­ect Board to grant or ac­cept easements in conjunction with DPW projects to prevent projects from being delayed from July 1, 2023 through June 30 2024.

Article 24 seeks to eliminate secret ballots as the required method of voting at Town Meeting for personnel bylaw articles, which include changes to the salaries of town em­ployees.

Article 25 allows the town clerk to make non-substantive ministerial corrections to the town’s general and zoning bylaws to ensure consistent and ap­propriate sequencing and numbering; editorial revisions will be marked with a footnote.

Article 26 seeks a home rule petition to the state to exempt the town from Chapter 31 of the Massa­chusetts General Laws which governs recruitment and hiring for a permanent full-time police officer. The town has faced challenges hiring qualified police candidates, and allowing the town to come out of the current civil service system in this case would help expand recruitment and increase the candidate pool. The town will still have its own entry level police exam and will still give preference to town residents and veterans.

Article 27 seeks to accept access easements on Po­land Avenue to access Rob­bie Terris Way.

Articles 28 and 29 seek to accept Border Road and Grammy’s Way as public ways.

Article 30 is a citizen petition submitted by resident George Ferdinand. The article reads: “To the General Bylaws: Any elec­ted board or committee member can not hold the position of chair for more than two consecutive years effective the municipal elections of 2022.”

View the warrant online at www.tewksbury-ma.gov.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.