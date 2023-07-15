TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on June 27, 2023 at town hall.
Sukhvinder Singh appeared before the board requesting an all alcoholic beverages liquor license for Taste of the Himalayas at 1921 Main St. Saffron Grill, the former occupant of the space, surrendered its liquor license during the pandemic when the restaurant closed.
Singh said that Saffron had no alcohol violations, and the new restaurant will have TIPS-certified staff. The board tabled the discussion to its next meeting in order for Singh to bring more information on an alcohol service plan.
The board reviewed the draft Housing Production Plan and endorsed the plan to be sent to the state for approval.
The board voted to reappoint Kevin Feeley as town counsel.
The board granted approval for Berna’s Great Legs 5K for Women road race, which will be held on July 20 starting in Lowell. The fundraiser will support House of Hope in Lowell.
The board voted to appoint School Committee member Katie Anderson to the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee.
Town Manager Richard Montuori discussed a proposal to create a second deputy police chief position following the retirement of Deputy Chief John Voto. Following a rigorous assessment center run independently from Chief Ryan Columbus and the town manager, assessors recommended appointing both Lieutenant Alysia Columbus and Detective Lieutenant Brian Farnum as deputy chiefs, eliminating one lieutenant position to fund a second deputy chief position.
While the town manager is responsible for making appointments, Montuori wanted to discuss the issue with the board, as Lieutenant Columbus is married to Chief Columbus. The Columbuses have worked together for more than a decade; Chief Columbus joined the department in 2000 and Lieutenant Columbus in 2008.
Farnum has worked for TPD since 2004.
Montuori proposed that one deputy chief will be responsible for operations, and the other for administration. Deputy Chief Columbus will report to Deputy Chief Farnum “on all matters pertaining to her,” who will then report to Chief Columbus.
“The addition of a second deputy is important since the issues facing police departments have become more diverse and complex,” Montuori wrote in a statement. “Increasing community policing and engagement has become more important as well as the need for a greater emphasis and focus on training and policies in areas such as, but not limited to, interaction with the public, responding to calls involving mental health issues, substance abuse, domestic abuse, hate crimes and school safety.”
Town counsel Kevin Feeley said that in his opinion, the appointment did not violate ethics laws, noting that the chief will file relevant disclosures. The board voted to endorse the recommendation, with member Jayne Wellman abstaining.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for July 18, 2023. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
