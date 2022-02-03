TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Jan. 12, 2022, in the Dr. Christine L. McGrath Performing Arts Center at Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize the athletic and scholastic achievements of TMHS students.
The committee recognized Tewksbury’s team of Massachusetts 4th Grade American Youth Football State Champions led by head coach Billy Grant and assistant coaches Mike Kelley, Arnie Martel, Greg Panagiotopolous, Billy Sharkey, and Dave Shunamon.
Team members include Nick Alessi, Austin Martel, Evan Duran, Sean Brown, Luke Gorman, Bryce Grant, Josh Olsen, Shane Robitaille, Tyler Harris, Jack Lund, David Shunamon, Tommy Bjorkgren, Jaxon Bryan, Colton Kephart, Wyatt Kelley, Richie Kelley, Ryan Wooley, Max Sharkey, and Nathan Panagiotopoulos.
The committee also recognized students eligible for academic scholarships with the AYF, including Arianna Chavez, Jackson Schofield, Nicole Carroll, Austin Martel, Jenna Cole, Noah Martins, Ava Tucceri, Jeremy Baziwe, Owen Bourgea, Bryce Grant, John Pasquariello, Ryan Callahan, Cameron Guendner, Jonan Baziwe, Ryan Tuxbury, Christopher Collins, Josh Olsen, Ryan Wooley, Emeka Olu, Julianna Aliessi, Theodore Buczynski, Ethan Chase, Luca Martinez, Vincent Lacount, Jack Lightfoot, Lyla Barasso, and Vincent Manoloulis.
Two students were recognized as TMHS All-Scholastic athletes by the Boston Herald and Boston Globe for 2021-2022: Danny Fleming for football and Carrina Barron for volleyball.
The committee recognized the TMHS girls varsity volleyball team, which made it to the state semi-finals led by coaches Allison Luppi, Kaitlyn Stokes, and Erin Murphy. Members include Carrina Barron, Isabel Desisto, Kiley Kennedy, Chloe Burns, Grace Dockery, Jennie Lester, McKayla Conley, Ava Fernandes, Maddy Montejo, Kaitlin Cueva, Vanessa Green, Julia Moura, Madison Cueva, Emma Hollien, Ava Nordbruch, Olivia Cueva, Victoria Rowe.
The committee recognized students in grades 3-8 who were high achievers on the annual state MCAS test.
“This is so important to the district on so many levels,” said superintendent Chris Malone. “We want to thank all the parents who are here tonight for their children to encourage them to do their best, for all their hard work; we want to thank our staff and administrators in the district for supporting our students and helping them with their academic success. But tonight we’re also just here to honor our students.”
Students who “exceeded expectations” in two subject areas (English language arts, mathematics, or science) included Ved Bhalodia, Nolan Borges, Andrew Crowley, Rania Elouahi, Bryce Grant, Brooke Khourie, David Lam, Isabella Lepordo, Kristin Macdonald, Charlotte Morris, Sophia Nazzaro, Joshua Olsen, Alanna Paquin, John Pasquariello, Elena Pejic, Tucker Robinson, Jeffrey Tucceri, Jillian Wagstaff, Natalie Watkins, Jack Welch, and Jeffrey Wolfinger. Fifth grader Sophia Campbell exceeded expectations in all three subject areas.
Several students achieved a perfect score of 560 in English Language Arts, including Cameron Guendner, Brady McDermott, Gregory Mercado, Aria Milner, Cole Moniz, Gianna Penta, Leila Sibay, Monica Taveras-Yeb, and Sydney Whalen.
Three students achieved a perfect score in one subject area and exceeded expectations in one subject area: Keira Gaffney, William Mullins and Cordelia Zwirek.
Two students achieved a perfect score of 560 in one subject area and exceeded expectations in two subject areas: Anya Cranston and Celeste Webb.
Malone ended the ceremony with praise for the high-achieving students and their teachers and families.
“It’s great to see all the support of the parents,” Malone said. “You should be enjoying this as much as your children.”
