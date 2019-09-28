TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury has received yet another round of grant funding for energy saving projects from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Through the Green Communities Grant program, funding opportunities are offered to cities and towns to reduce municipal energy costs and transition to clean energy solutions.
Tewksbury has been a designated Green Community since 2011. Town staff, including Town Planner Anna McGinty, Facilities Director Vinnie Bomal, and School Maintenance Director Jon Marchand, continuously review the needs of municipal buildings and prioritize projects. The Green Committee, an appointed town committee made up of residents and staff, evaluate projects and completion timelines so that each time a new grant application window opens, Tewksbury is ready to go.
In the latest round, Tewksbury had two of three projects funded, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori.
“This grant process has become much more competitive than in the past since additional cities and towns have now received the Green Communities Designation and are seeking grant funds,” Montuori said. “There is only so much money to go around to what is now a larger group. The fact that we received [funding for] two of the three projects is great news and a result of a great job by Anna, Vinnie and Jon for bringing forward an application with solid projects that met or exceeded the criteria for the grant.”
The most recent award is for $151,036 to fund police station LED lighting and a hot water boiler for the Loella F. Dewing Elementary School. A third item, boiler replacement for the senior center in the amount of $74,446 was part of the application but was not funded this time.
The town has received grants and incentives in the amount of $1,712,815 since 2011 through this program. Financial support includes both project grants and utility incentives and are spread over all municipal buildings; the senior center, schools, the food pantry, DPW, library, town hall, police station, and the fire stations.
Whether it is conversion to LED lighting, weatherization of buildings, variable climate control improvement, boiler replacements or electric vehicle charging stations, the town is benefitting from having its projects accepted time and time again.
A key challenge, according to Montuori, is the grant cycle itself.
Montuori said, “The awards come out in July, the next round of application is sometime in January/February and there is a stipulation that you cannot apply unless the projects from the recent grant are complete.”
Montuori credits the team with getting the work done quickly and being ready for the next application round. With respect to the tight timeline he said, “Regardless, they do it and we are always ready to apply which has added to our success.”
240 out of 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts have achieved Green Community status, with 30 communities newly designated in 2018 such as Billerica, Dracut and Methuen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.