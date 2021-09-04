Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — Des­pite reports in local me­dia recently that “pet” goats were taken from Oliveira farm and de­stroyed, records provided to The Town Crier by the Massachusetts De­part­ment of Agricultural Resources and the US Department of Agricul­ture confirm that the animals were not pets, and were, in fact, slaughter animals which were illegally removed from the slaughter process.

The goats were diseased and were allowed to interact with the public at a Tewksbury restau­rant.

Federal regulations sti­pulate that animals purchased/sold for slaughter are required to be pro­cessed within 72 hours of purchase; rules that were ignored by David Oli­veira, son of farm owner Dinis Oliveira.

Oliveira farm is located at 199 Marston St., and has a permit to keep animals from the Town of Tewksbury, and a slaugh­terhouse permit issued through the Common­wealth. According to do­cuments from State Di­rector of Animal Health Michael Cahill, two of the goats were acquired in Pennsylvania and one from Maine at auctions specifically for animals to be slaughtered.

Due to regulations for the acquisition, transport and handling of slaughter animals, the removal of the goats from the slaughter chain by David Oliveira, purportedly as a gift to Vil­maria Maldonado, was unlawful.

According to reports, through an inspection of the farm on July 7 by Tewksbury Animal Con­trol, the Animal Rescue League of Boston, and USDA agents, it was discovered that three goats were on the farm without proper supporting paperwork. When asked by inspectors, David Olivei­ra claimed he didn’t re­member where he got the goats, despite strict rules requiring veterinary certificates for the animals.

A quarantine order was issued for the goats. Statements made by Mal­donado in the Lowell Sun on July 13 indicated she would not euthanize or humanely slaughter the goats as required by the order. Maldonado claimed in the article that the goats were for a therapy non-profit in Billerica, which the Commonwealth states it has no record of its existence.

In addition, according to state records, on July 27, a state inspector for the USDA was performing a routine inspection at a livestock for slaughter auction in Littleton and observed Maldonado and Oliveira removing a baby goat from the property, again, in violation of slaughter channel regulations.

In early August, permis­sion was granted by MDAR for Maldonado and Oliveira to transport the goats to a veterinarian, with a specific time window stipulated. Upon expiry of the time window, Animal Control and in­spectors determined the goats had not returned to the farm.

On Aug. 6, officials were made aware of a Twitter post by Maldonado, showing the goats at the 99 Res­taurant on Main Street in Tewksbury, with young children and adults handling the animals. The goats were deemed underweight, parasitic and diagnosed with possible pneumonia the day prior by the veterinarian.

According to the state’s documents, “Although hu­mans are not the natural host, young and immunocompromised individuals are at particular risk when exposed through fecal/oral transmission” with regard to the respiratory and parasitic issues. Direct public access to diseased animals is dangerous in any setting, according to the National Association of State Veter­inarian’s guidelines, noting that exposure to certain pa­thogens could lead to “se­vere disease and be fatal, particularly in young children.”

Through the purchase of an additional goat from a slaughter chain, Maldona­do and Oliveira were “know­ingly” violating federal law orders from the state, and have had a penalty of $2,000 assessed.

According to the Execu­tive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, “Af­ter the owners’ failure to comply with federal law and a direct order to euthanize the remaining three goats, MDAR provided the owners with written notice that their failure to comply would result in additional enforcement action. On Aug. 19, 2021, state officials from MDAR, accompanied by a state veterinarian and local police, seized the animals and transported them off the property where they were humanely euthanized, and their remains properly and safely disposed of.”

The fourth goat was found in its pen, dead and covered in feces.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.