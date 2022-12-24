TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance.
Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard, the town’s tobacco control agent, went through the regulations to mark proposed changes to Tewksbury’s regulation to align it with the state document. A vote was deferred until January as vice chair Robert Scarano was not in attendance.
The board continued a hearing of noncompliance for 175 Kendall Road for Michele and Giuseppina Saladino for an order from 2019 issued by the health department that rescinded an animal permit at the property and required animal structures be taken down.
Health Director Shannon Gillis went to the property to perform an inspection and reported that structures, animals, grain, and feed have been removed. Gillis stated that in her opinion, the property was in compliance.
Mrs. Saladino asked about the possibility of having chickens at some point and was invited to come to the health department to register if interested. The town regulations allow for six hens if a first-time chicken owner and no more than 12 hens per registration.
Gillis reported that the state has released more COVID-19 tests to local health departments. Gillis requested a large number and will make them available for free outside the health department office, basement floor at town hall.
On the topic of food permit renewals, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at 1795 Andover St. has not filed its application nor paid its food permit fee, resulting in a double fine, according to Gillis. Gillis stated that she has reached out to the corporate office “multiple times.”
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. is a publicly traded company headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee. The company has over 660 corporately owned restaurants in 45 states and built its business on serving interstate highway travelers.
Gillis also reported that The Learning Experience, a childcare center located at 1593 Andover St., sent in their application late and with no fee, and as such will be charged an additional fee. The Learning Experience, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, has over 315 learning centers and is owned by Golden Gate Capital, a private equity investment firm.
Any establishment that does not submit their food permit renewal by the end of the calendar year will be closed down, according to Gillis. Gillis also stated that the health department is waiting on a body art permit renewal and two body art practitioner renewals, and five tobacco renewals.
The remaining tobacco permit renewals and payments are due for AL Prime Energy at 1258 Main St., AJ’s Beer, Wine and Convenience at 2316 Main St., JC Spirits at 1699 Shawsheen St., Save on Smokes at 2324 Main St., and Speedway at 1920 Andover St.
Member Susan Amato shared guidance for staying safe in the kitchen. Amato created a list of 10 things to know such as keeping cutting boards separate for raw meat, vegetables, cooked foods, etc., washing hands throughout the cooking process, and the importance of a kitchen fire extinguisher. Amato’s points are listed on the Health Department’s social media page.
Barry spoke about CPR training and said “minutes make the difference” and shared a story of a friend who was saved with CPR. He encouraged people to know if people around them know CPR, call 911 immediately, and provided an instructional demonstration of chest compressions.
Barry is an EMT and urged people to be sure if they call 911, to make their home visible with lights or have someone stand outside so emergency help can find them quickly.
Member Melissa Braga shared that Tewksbury Cares is looking to meet Jan. 30 and is actively seeking members. Braga said more information will be posted in the Tewksbury Cares social media page. Tewksbury Cares, a nonprofit, strives to promote wellness, increase awareness and support healthy lifestyle choices in the Greater Tewksbury community, according to their page.
The next meeting of the board will be Jan. 19, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.