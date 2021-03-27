TEWKSBURY — In this year’s School Committee race, Nick Parsons is one of the four candidates vying for an open seat. A lifelong Tewksbury resident, Parsons is running with the intent of providing students with the best possible education.
A graduate of the Tewksbury Memorial High School class of 2011, Parsons grew up in the Tewksbury public school system. From there, he went on to the College of the Holy Cross, where he majored in chemistry with a concentration in education policy. He then received a masters in education from the Harvard College Graduate School of Education.
While in school, he worked as a substitute teacher at TMHS, and he was a coach for the outdoor track team from 2014-2017. Currently, he teaches high school chemistry in Cambridge, and was recently hired as the head boys outdoor track and field coach in Tewksbury. He resides in town with his high school sweetheart, Lauren Andella.
Parsons initially decided to run for the School Committee out of a sense of obligation to give back to his community. However, the effects of the ongoing pandemic pushed him to run sooner than he thought he would.
“It’s not something I decided to do because it looks good to have on a resume or having the title will make me feel important. That’s silly, and my motivation and purpose for running is far bigger than myself,” he said. “It’s not about me, or what I want, or my own agenda, it’s about giving our students the best educational experience that we, as a community, can.”
After watching the district’s response to the pandemic and tuning into School Committee meetings, Parsons felt as though the current School Committee was falling short in fulfilling their role in allowing the school system to function effectively, and decided to enter the race.
“In order for a school system to be successful it needs to function effectively, and in order for that to happen all stakeholders need to work together,” he said. “I saw families being ignored, teachers being blamed for the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and a failing of our School Committee carrying out their duty: set high standards for our district and hold our superintendent accountable for getting our students to meet them.”
If elected, Parsons major goals while in office include adapting district decisions surrounding reopening to match state-level guidance, improving communications and relations among the district’s stakeholders, addressing the high number of out of district placements for students with higher needs, and reevaluating how the school budget is spent.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. With any questions, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355.
To learn more about Parsons and his campaign, visit his website Parsonsforschools.nationbuilder.com, or his campaign Facebook page @parsonsforschools. He also can be reached through email at parsonsforschools@gmail.com.
