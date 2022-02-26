TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on Feb. 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. All five members were present.
Member Bob Fowler shared that the zoning bylaw committee has had its last meeting, but the committee may meet again if called by the chairman. The revised zoning bylaw will be submitted for annual Town Meeting in May.
Town Planner Alexandra Lowder shared that progress is being made on the new Starbucks at 1800 Main St. Construction will occur in two phases: the first phase will focus on demolishing the building down to a shell, installing a grease trap, and starting sidewalk construction, and in the second phase, Starbucks will come in for its own building permit to complete a build out.
Lowder updated the board on the bakery project at 1866 Main St. at the old Santander Bank building; the company has submitted plans to the health department for review.
Lowder also returned to a discussion about sidewalk gaps along Main Street; there are no available Chapter 90 funds, but the town has a request in for cost estimates to fill the gaps.
The board held a celebration in honor of longtime former recording secretary and permit technician Dawn Cathcart, who recently left Tewksbury for a new job.
“We knew we were going to lose a real asset,” said Fowler, who worked with Cathcart for the longest amount of time out of the board members.
He praised her expertise and wished her luck in her new job. Chair Steve Johnson said he missed sitting next to Cathcart in meetings, and member Vinny Fratalia said that Cathcart was “always holding the fort down.”
Member Jay Delaney got choked up and wept when discussing his relationship with Cathcart.
“We’ve been friends a long time… the help you’ve given me, I can never replace… my heart and soul was with you in the beginning, it’ll never end,” he said.
Member Eric Ryder praised Cathcart’s institutional knowledge.
“You were there when I had 10,000 questions,” he said.
Former Planning Board member and attorney Dave Plunkett also shared memories of Cathcart.
“Dawn was always such a tactful person” in correcting board member mistakes, he said.
Board members presented Cathcart with flowers and a small gift.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change determination at the Tewksbury Country Club at 1880 Main St. for Marc Ginsburg who appeared with his consultant Jim Hanley. Hanley and Ginsburg explained that a maintenance barn expansion will require dredging on the property. The board voted to approve the application.
In committee reports, Fratalia asked about taking a tour of the new elementary school project; Ryder, a representative to the elementary school building committee, shared that work is “much farther along” than last year, and lighting and drywall work is being completed.
Fowler said that the board should wait to tour the building until the project is more substantially completed to get a better idea of the layout, adding that board members had recently toured the new fire station.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
