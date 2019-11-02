Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — At the Oct. 17 meeting of the Tewksbury Board of Health, Chairman Ray­mond Barry discussed the issue of non-compliance by the trustees and management company for Cottage Place at 1147 Main St. regarding a transition to sewer and handling of the abandoned septic system.

The property has been operating on septic des­pite having tenants with not-allowed uses for a septic system in the buil­ding. There is a dentist office and hair salon which are not allowed to discharge chemicals which could leach into the groundwater via the septic tank.

Additionally, the capacity of the tank is not ca­pable of handling the outflow volume from the property. The representatives for the office park once again missed a deadline set forth by the board, a chronic condition for the last five months.

Cottage Place was to provide a certified signed contract to show sign off for the final phase of the sewer tie in. The letter was due by the date of meeting. MassDEP re­quires this sign off, and notification was sent to Tewksbury Commons As­sociation, the group representing the property, by the Board of Health.

While Health Director Susan Sawyer did ex­press that an email was re­ceived from the property management company, no letter was provided, again, despite clear in­structions. No representative appeared in the September or October meetings as requested. The proper abandonment of the septic system is at issue.

The board deliberated a fine and passed a motion to asses the TCA a monetary penalty of $100 per day starting Friday, Oct. 18 for each day until the Health Department re­ceives a signed contract for the abandonment of the septic system, and additionally passed a motion that if the deadline to complete the proper abandonment is not completed by Dec. 31, 2019, the BOH shall as­sess an additional fine of $100 per day until the abandonment is complete.

Ron Beauregard, Heal­thy Communities Tobac­co Coalition Coordinator, appeared before the board to discuss tobacco regulations in Tewks­bury in light of the four month vaping ban enacted by the governor. Vari­ous methods were discussed to improve education about the dangers of vaping, and tobacco in general. In addition, Beau­regard and the board discussed ways to prevent youth access to tobacco and vaping products which include limiting the location of shops within a certain number of feet of a school, not allowing separate en­trances for smoke shops, limiting flavors sold, etc.

Examples of how other communities have ap­proached this were presented. Representative Tram Nguyen was also in attendance. Beaure­gard referenced Biller­ica’s action which is to just limit electronic cigarettes or “vapes” to over 21 sales in a smoke shop.

There are five communities who’ve enacted such a measure and were sued, but the courts did not uphold the injunctions requested. Chair­man Ray Barry discus­sed the three tobacco-only stores in town and that each have had violations.

Rep. Nguyen discussed a bill restricting flavored tobacco products. 149 mu­nicipalities have added flavored tobacco products as banned items according to Nguyen. She asked how the House and Sen­ate can be more helpful to the town. She agreed that the town should not have to take on the cost of enforcement of restricting sales to those over the age of 21.

Board member Maria Zaroulis explained that one vape cartridge or pod has enough nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, and that kids are inhaling up to four cartridges per day and getting sick, calling it “nic sick” from the large quantity of nicotine in the body.

The board discussed so­cial media campaigns and reaching out to the schools to try to raise awareness. The Tewks­bury BOH actually has adopted the regulations locally, the first community to do so.

Representative Dave Robertson appeared as well to discuss the vaping ban. Robertson explained that online sales are also included in the ban, as alternative means of ac­quisition were raised as a concern by the board.

Next, Chairman Barry gave a live demonstration of CPR to educate board members. Barry is trying to add educational components to the meetings. CPR mannequins were donated by Tony Boschet­ti and Joe Maz­zola to be used for educational purposes and were used during the demonstration. Barry said that people need to keep their skills sharp since one never knows when CPR help will be needed to help someone in cardiac distress.

Body art was another topic of discussion by the board. The regulations are in the process of be­ing updated via a working group to include elements that the board can oversee such as infection control, site construction and facility sanitation.

Additionally, requirements such as a cosmetic surgeon sign off on infection control measures, education about blood borne pathogens, a potential five hour practitioner education requirement, malpractice insurance re­quirements, and making CPR training requirements through a live educator class, etc. will all be discussed in the update of the regulations and re­view­ed through the working group.

On the topic of grease tank compliance, Mira­bel­la’s Bakery is complete, with other sites still in flux, according to Saw­yer. Woodhaven is close to settling details with the DPW, Kyoto has not up­dated the board, and a status on Capellini’s has not been determined ei­ther. The health department continues to work with Burger King on compliance with monthly reporting, according to Sawyer.

The board mentioned Safe Halloween at TMHS on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. -1 p.m., and that free flu shots will be available there and at town hall.

The next meeting of the board is Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

