TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, July 13, elected officials, veterans, and residents gathered at the Tewksbury town common to ceremonially break ground for a new veterans affordable housing project led by Soldier On, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing and coordinating an extensive continuum of housing and support services for veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, serving veterans in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
The Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community at 1660 Main St. will include 18 one-bedroom apartments and three studio apartments. The four-story, 18,565 square foot building will provide wrap-around support services for veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, including mental health and addiction services, case management, legal services, and life skills training.
According to the VA, there are more than 33,000 homeless veterans across the United States, with over 500 in Massachusetts alone. The project will house 21 veterans, with funding coming from the state, town, and private donations, including the New England Patriots Foundation and the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.
The site was secured by Tewksbury Home Build. Soldier On works in partnership with the US Department of Veterans Affairs and other organizations to provide trauma-informed care to veterans through permanent housing projects, and has sites in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.
Out of 253 veterans in the organization’s permanent housing since 2011, more than half are still in residence, or have successfully moved on or into long-term care.
Soldier On has served more than 20,000 veterans in the northeast, and had zero suicides by Soldier On veterans since 2001 — every day on average in the US 20 veterans commit suicide. Soldier On follows a “housing first” approach to homelessness, placing low barriers to entry; for example, sobriety is not a requirement to remain in housing, and the organization focuses on treatment for veterans rather than eviction.
The event was emceed by Carlo Zaffanella, president and CEO of Ultra Maritime and member of the Soldier On board of directors. Speakers included Select Board member Mark Kratman, State Senator Barry Finegold, and State Representative Dave Robertson, as well as State Representative Vanna Howard and Steve Bohn, veteran liaison in the office of Rep. Seth Moulton.
Finegold highlighted $250,000 earmarked in state funding for the project.
“We have to take care of our veterans, especially those who are in need of housing.”
Zaffanella also thanked the town for their support of the project, including Town Manager Richard Montuori, Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick, and veterans agent Lisa Downey. Elected officials expressed their excitement to see 21 new residents move to town.
Retired Brigadier General Dr. Andrea Gayle-Bennett, Deputy Secretary of the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services, represented the Healey-Driscoll administration at the event.
“Soldier On has made it their mission to provide and coordinate an extensive range of housing and necessary support services that will empower our veterans. They understand that a safe and stable home is the foundation on which our veterans can rebuild their lives, regain their sense of dignity and purpose, and reclaim their independence,” she said. “This community will serve as a beacon of hope, a place where [veterans] can find solace, support, and a renewed sense of purpose. Your courage and strength deserve nothing less… the true measure of our society is how we care for those who have served. Every veteran deserves a chance at a better future.”
