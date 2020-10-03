NORTH ANDOVER —Colleges everywhere have to determine how to manage the COVID-19 pandemic on their campuses, and Merrimack College has been impressively cautious and careful while still providing as normal of a college experience as possible for its students.
Some of Merrimack’s COVID policies have involved weekly testing for all on campus, including students, faculty and staff, enforced social distancing, close monitoring of student athletes, prohibition of parties, mandatory mask wearing, a hybrid of remote and in-person classes, and in-person classes offering remote options, as well as many more guidelines.
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, at around 9:40 a.m., students were alerted through an official college email that Monican Centre, a freshman residence building, was being evacuated due to five positive cases of COVID-19 detected through the college’s testing.
The college stated in their email that they were shutting down the building due to “an abundance of caution, and following our quarantine procedures.”
Students in that building who lived within 200 miles of campus were asked to enact their emergency evacuation plans that were established before the semester began and go home for two weeks.
Merrimack College has not released any information, as of yet, as to what caused the sudden cluster of cases, but it is unlikely the cluster was formed on campus, due to the college’s swift testing, quarantine, and contact tracing procedures.
As of Sept. 29, the current case number of this cluster is upwards of 70; however, it has only been people in the Monican building who have tested positive.
Students who were unable to evacuate are being quarantined in school designated spaces until deemed safe to be on campus.
On Sept. 27, students were given another update, along with a few temporary changes. These changes were made to help further monitor any potential spread of COVID-19 and, as said by the college: “due to the focus on caution and our desire to calm the anxiety.”
Some of the changes include the following:
• Mass testing was conducted on all residential students on Monday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Additionally, students who were not already being tested for COVID-19 twice a week are being shifted to testing twice a week until further notice.
• All classes were moved to remote learning from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2. This was done in order to ease anxiety from both students and faculty.
As usual, students are strongly encouraged to stay on campus if they can, and to adhere to social distancing guidelines and obtain an abundance of caution if they need to leave campus.
The college also stated it was not shutting down campus, and, once students receive a negative test, they are free to “move about the campus, use campus facilities, and perform their campus jobs.” Additionally, social events that adhere to campus guidelines are still happening on campus throughout the week, such as Intramural cornhole tournaments, big prize bingo, and more.
As of next week, students who reside in Monican Centre who have tested negative will begin coming back to campus. More information regarding that will be released to students this Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Despite everything that is happening in the world, it is incredible to see colleges such as Merrimack, who have kept a level head, and creatively found ways to give their students the best college experience they can, and still keep those students safe and healthy.
We can only hope that more colleges around the country follow Merrimack College’s example, and put the safety and well being of their students and faculty above all else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.