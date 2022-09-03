With the rapid approach of the unofficial end of summer (Labor Day) many of us will plan to enjoy the last fleeting moments of the season enjoying the outdoors.
This is traditionally done on Labor Day weekend with a backyard barbecue. A relaxing time to kick off your shoes and feel the cool, soft grass between your toes while enjoying yard games, a dash through the sprinkler, and good food with friends and family.
As pleasant of a picture as this tradition may be, unfortunately, the long summer drought may put a damper on this year’s pleasurable backyard activities.
At the moment, most of us have nothing but dried up, brown, crunchy grass in place of our lush, green lawn. Not exactly appealing for the barefoot and fancy free backyard cookout we had planned, thanks to the months of severe drought experienced throughout the region.
Despite brown lawns and gardens across most of our area, all hope is not lost for greener pastures to return to our homesteads.
It is true, you may not be able to revitalize your backyard in time for a Labor Day celebration, but you can start to reverse the damage of drought and enjoy the last few weeks of warm weather in a healthier backyard. At the very least, you can start to prepare for a healthy comeback for next spring.
Obviously, lack of water is the root of our brown grass problem, so naturally, watering is part of the solution.
When it comes to watering a drought-stressed lawn, it is more important to water deeply rather than frequently.
During the extreme heat of this summer, your lawn requires one to one and a half inches of water per week to be properly hydrated.
To replace this water loss, give your lawn a deep watering of an hour two to three times a week instead of 10 minutes every day.
Use strategically placed sprinklers and avoid watering during the hottest times of the day. Water in the early morning or at dusk to properly hydrate without water evaporation from the heat of the sun.
It is also a good idea to make sure your lawn is properly aerated. Aeration opens space for air, water and nutrients to reach the roots.
If your lawn is too compact, it makes it harder for moisture to reach the roots.
An easy way to check if your lawn needs aeration is to stab it with a knife or screwdriver, If the knife does not go in smoothly, it may be a sign of an overstressed lawn that would benefit from aeration.
The best way to aerate a large lawn is with an aerator machine. These can be purchased or rented at hardware and lawn care stores.
An aerator punches small holes in the soil and removes soil cores from the ground, creating more room for the absorption of moisture by the root system of the grass.
If you have a small area that needs aeration, this can also be achieved by hand with the use of a pitchfork.
Take care when mowing an overstressed lawn.
Be sure to keep mower blades sharp to allow for a clean cut. Dull blades can damage grass, making it more susceptible to disease.
Keep your lawn at a minimum of three inches tall to protect it from more heat stress. Never be tempted to cut grass too short in order to mow less frequently. Longer blades of grass hold more reserve water and grow deeper roots.
If your lawn is brown and crunchy, it most likely has gone dormant from being overstressed. Fertilizing a lawn in this state can actually make it worse, and possibly kill it.
Concentrate on properly hydrating your lawn first. Once grass has positively responded to hydration, then you can apply a gentle fertilizer.
Different treatment applies to drought stressed plants for a healthy recovery.
Perennials, shrubs and trees that are stressed from drought conditions usually show damage with yellow or browning leaves and dieback of branches.
As tempting as it may be, avoid overwatering. Stressed plants are working extra hard to establish new roots, so keep soil moist, but do not over soak. Water less deeply, but more often.
Do not fertilize plants when stressed. After proper hydration, you can use a time release fertilizer, but keep in mind, over fertilizing can do more harm than no fertilizer at all. If you are unsure as to the condition of your plant's recovery, skip the fertilizer for now.
Adding mulch to plants can aid in their recovery, as mulch keeps roots cool and helps hold in moisture.
If your plants have suffered severe dieback, wait until the temperature is cooler, and cut back shrubs or perennials to about six inches from the ground. This will promote new growth for next spring.
Remember, while your plants are stressed, they are more susceptible to disease and pest damage. If a plant becomes affected or infested, pruning may help, but it is best to remove the plant to prevent spread of disease or bugs.
While it is true that the unofficial end of summer is almost upon us, don’t give up on your sun-dried lawn and garden just yet. With a little extra attention and preparation for next spring, your backyard will once again be green and lush. That is until an early snow comes, then it may be white-out conditions until Memorial Day.
(Reminder: be aware of any water restrictions in your community, such as water bans. Some communities offer voluntary water restrictions as an alternative to a full-on ban.)
