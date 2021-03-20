TEWKSBURY — With this year’s annual town election rapidly approaching, the candidates in the Board of Selectmen and School Committee races will soon meet in a Candidate Forum sponsored by the Town Crier. The forum will be held on March 18, 2021, from 6 - 8:30 p.m.
To watch, viewers can tune into Tewksbury Telemedia. This is found on channel 99 on Comcast, and channel 35 on Verizon. The event will also be streamed online on www.youtube.com/tewksburytv.
At the event, the School Committee candidates will speak first, from 6 to 7 p.m. The candidates in attendance will be James A. Cutelis, Bridget L. Garabedian, Nicholas G. Parsons, and Deborah Wall. Cutelis is the only incumbent running in this election, and there are two seats on the ballot.
For the Board of Selectmen’s race, speaking from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., four candidates will be speaking in the forum: George Ferdinand, Todd R. Johnson, Mark S. Kratman, and James F. Mackey III. Collin McNaught, who announced his candidacy on Facebook last month, dropped out of the race roughly two weeks ago. The candidates are competing for the two open seats on the ballot. Kratman is the only incumbent in the race.
The deadline to register to vote in order to be eligible to vote in the annual town election is Friday, March 19, 2021. Those wishing to register can do so online, or at the Town Clerk’s Office between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday March 19. The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
With any questions, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355.
