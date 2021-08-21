TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on Aug. 17, 2021 in Tewksbury Town Hall. All five members were present to hear about a citizen petition that will be submitted for consideration on the warrant for special Town Meeting on Oct. 5, 2021.
Chris Mullins, leading a group of proponents, explained that the “courtesy notification” was being extended to the board. Mullins read the article into the record, which, if adopted at special Town Meeting, would change the length of term of the board from five years to three years, noting that current members would fulfill their five-year elected terms.
Chairman Steve Johnson said that he was confused about the purpose of the article and read numbers from his personal research on how other towns’ planning boards operate. He speculated there were other reasons besides those being presented for the submission of the warrant article.
“I think it will be a detriment in the town in its current form to do this,” he said.
Johnson cited information that was submitted to the Finance Committee for a separate article at annual Town Meeting; however, proponent Paige Impink asked that it be clarified the special Town Meeting article was modified from the annual Town Meeting article, the only information submitted to the board was the text of the article, and the information Johnson read from was not submitted by the proponents. [author’s note: Paige Impink is related to the author]
Johnson said that he understood the legal process for a citizen petition but said, “just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should... you could jump off the Tobin Bridge but if you thought about it for a second, you wouldn’t do it.”
Member Jay Delaney made reference to the “town fathers” and said that if the board isn’t broken, it shouldn’t be fixed.
“You people have no idea what it takes to be on this board... you want to replace two people, that’s chaos,” he said, audibly raising his voice. “You have no idea what you’re talking about.”
Member Vinny Fratalia asked why the Planning Board was being “singled out” to be aligned with other three-year term boards when two elected boards, the Planning Board and housing authority, had five-year terms.
Mullins explained that the housing authority is statutorily legislated to be a five-year term under MGL Chapter 121B Section 5, while the law allows planning boards to be a three- or five-year term.
Fratalia again expressed his frustration that no one took the “common courtesy” of notifying the board; Mullins said that by appearing at the meeting to provide the Planning Board a courtesy notification, the proponents were stepping outside of the process as established by the Secretary of State.
Member Eric Ryder said that it didn’t matter to him whether the term was three or five years, but said there was a “big learning curve” in joining the board. He said that his main concern was the lack of notification before annual Town Meeting last spring.
“The right thing to do would be to come in front of the board,” he said [a/n: the article is not being submitted as a zoning article].
He noted that other elected officials had signed the initial spring petition, adding that “if I signed a petition against any sitting board member of this town... I would give them a common courtesy phone call to say this is what’s happening... I think from a citizen petition, it’s you follow the process but affecting a board that has been elected… I think that extra step should have been taken.” [a/n: the article does not change the terms of the currently elected board].
Proponents clarified: “This [article] is not against any member of the board. This is a forward thinking article.”
Member Bob Fowler spoke about the work and time required of the board, noting that he takes several hours to read each meeting’s packet.
“I don’t think from your side of the table that you’ve been able to foresee what was going to happen,” he said.
While the discussion was not a public hearing, Johnson allowed members of the public to speak. Resident Bruce Shick told the board that he has 25 years’ experience in corporate real estate and understands the difficulty being on the board entails.
“The way we run the town is very participative. The notion is that it is a citizen run government,” he said. “When things appear to be less than what the townspeople want, they ought to look for ways to make things different or better.”
Shick said that increasing the number of seats that are up for election at the same time will make it easier for people to run for an open seat, rather than against one individual, adding that the underlying principle of the article is to create an opportunity for more people to get involved — out of 30,000 people, he said, there must be at least a few residents who have experience in planning matters but are not being encouraged to get involved.
Shick said that in talking with residents, he feels the consensus is clear that “something has to change.”
Johnson raised issues over high turnover and said that “[Town Meeting] is a really bad place to explain” how the board works, but Shick said that new members can study, take trainings, and are supported by town staff, and that any resident can propose the board increase the number of members or change the structure of the board in the future.
Ryder asked how many signatures were required to put an article on the warrant and how many the proponents had collected. Proponents explained that 100 signatures of registered Tewksbury voters are required, but that nearly 500 signatures had been collected so far.
Delaney expressed his offense at the article: “I’m really, really hurt that somebody, after I have worked for five years on this board as hard as I have, that we get treated with just a comment. It upsets me. I’ve worked too damn hard on this board to do the right thing for this town, and for someone to come in and just wipe it and change it... everyone on this board... didn’t even want me to talk because they knew how upset I was. But the thing is, I think what you’re doing and what your 500 people are doing is so unfair to this board and it looks like we got slapped in the face after breaking our ass to do the right thing... I think what you’re doing is so unfair.”
Delaney added that the board is only paid an annual stipend of $700, far less than the selectmen or School Committee [a/n: voters at May Town Meeting approved a stipend of $765 for members and $1,080 for the chair of the Planning Board for fiscal year 2022].
Mullins said that any citizen can bring forward a petition to change the stipend at town meetings, and offered to assist in the drafting and process of such an article.
Once submitted and accepted for the warrant, the article will be voted on at special Town Meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
