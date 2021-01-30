As winter lingers on, the cold and darkness of the season can have a profound effect on your mood. This is particularly true for the avid, outdoor gardener who is forced to put the joys of gardening to bed for a long winter’s nap while they patiently wait for spring.
One way to beat the winter gardening blues is to surround yourself with the natural beauty of house plants.
There are many brightly blooming plants that can add a much needed touch of spring to your home during the long winter months.
If you are looking for bright blooms, Begonias come in a large array of varieties that will boast pink, white, yellow, or orange blossoms all winter long.
Kalanchoe are readily available all winter and add a bright pop of color to any room. Their color hues range from white to bright pink, yellow, orange and red, and will continue to bloom all winter as long as you remove any dead flower to allow new growth.
African violets are easy to grow and adjust well to the drier, indoor air of the winter months. They do not like direct sunlight, and are small and compact, so they need little space and attention, but will reward you with continuous blooms.
There are also dozens of houseplants that have no brightly colored blossoms such as Dracaena, Pothos, or Spathiphyllum, but they can add a lush, green ambience to a room reminiscent of a summer’s day.
When caring for houseplants of any kind, keep in mind that even though they are indoors, they can still be affected by climate changes from the winter season. To keep indoor plants happy and healthy during the colder months you will need to modify their regular care routine.
Houseplants need less water during the winter, even though indoor, winter air is typically very dry. Plants experience slower growth rates in cold temperatures and some plants go completely dormant.
Because of this reduction in growth, plants require less water to keep them hydrated.
However, winter air will dry a plant's surface soil more quickly, so surface soil moisture is not a good indicator that a plant needs water.
For a more accurate read, poke your finger an inch or two into the soil. If it is dry below the surface, then it is time to water. Avoid overwatering as it can lead to root rot and eventual plant termination.
The dryness of winter air can drop the humidity level in your home to 10 or 20 percent, and most plants prefer levels closer to 50 percent.
To raise the humidity level near your plants, start by clustering your plants close together. Plants naturally release water through their leaves by transpiring, so grouping them together will help the plants to help themselves. You may also want to move your plants to a temporary “winter home” in your house in the kitchen or bathroom, as these rooms tend to have more moisture than the rest of your house.
Plants will also enjoy the benefits of a humidifier or just leaving a tray or bowl of water nearby to evaporate into the air.
Misting plants only gives temporary relief, and would require misting several times a day, every day, for your plants to reap any real benefits. Over misting can lead to fungal problems, so overall, misting is time consuming and may cause more harm than good.
Fluctuating temperatures can kill a houseplant just as easily as prolonged periods of heat or cold. Most plants are comfortable with a daytime temperature of 65 to 75 degrees, and night temperature of above 50 degrees. Avoid keeping plants near sources of cold drafts, like entryways, but also avoid extreme heat sources such as radiators, ovens, and fireplaces.
The winter months not only provide us with fewer hours of sunlight, but the sun’s rays come at a lower angle. You may need to relocate certain plants to a brighter spot for the winter, or add supplement, artificial light. Move plants to a south or west facing window to provide the best winter sunlight, making sure to avoid contact with frosty window panes to avoid draft exposure.
When grouping plants together, be sure to rotate their position weekly to ensure all plant sides get even sun exposure.
For many of us, cold weather often promotes “couch potato” behavior, causing many of us to seek out a New Year’s diet plan. Well, the same goes for your houseplants. Feeding your plants with fertilizers when they are experiencing a slow growth period will upset their natural growth cycle because you are supplying food when the plants activity is at its lowest.
Hold off on all fertilizers until spring when plants will need extra fuel to energize growth.
Because the growth period is slow in the winter, also wait until spring to repot any plants or take cuttings of plants.
Enjoy the promise of spring that an indoor garden of houseplants can invoke. Their natural beauty will surely brighten your home and your mood. However, keep in mind that like your sleeping gardens just outside your windows, indoor plants are taking a little siesta from their regular growing cycle, too.
Think of the winter months as a time to put a “Do Not Disturb until Spring” sign up on your houseplants regular care routine, while you enjoy their beautiful, winter slumber.
