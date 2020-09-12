The Tewks­bury Teachers Association wore "Red for Ed"[ucation] as they held signs recently. The teachers be­gan a 10-day professional development program to prepare for the upcoming hybrid model return to school. However, there have been unresolved issues for the teachers regarding health metrics, PPE supplies, HVAC/ventilation, and professional expectations for teachers. Ac­cor­ding to the TTA, the demonstration was a show of "solidarity as bargaining continues for the safest return possible for the students of Tewks­bury.” (photo: BruceHilliard.com)