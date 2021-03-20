TEWKSBURY — During a requested well-being check in April of 2020 by Tewksbury Animal Control regarding concerns from a pet rescue organization about lack of response from a resident who had recently adopted a dog, it was revealed that former Tewksbury Council on Aging director Nicole Hutcheon had not only starved an animal in her care, but the animal had died and Hutcheon had not disclosed the death.
A further investigation found that another animal which had been owned by Hutcheon had also perished. According to reports, Hutcheon initially misled investigators about the whereabouts of the animals in her care, and when Animal Control officers arrived to search for the animals, Hutcheon was not forthcoming about the location of the remains.
The remains were eventually discovered on the premises. Three additional animals were in Hutcheon’s care; a one and a half year old puppy, another young dog, and an emotional support dog. The puppy was found by officers to be undernourished.
Hutcheon was arrested by Tewksbury police and charged with three counts of animal cruelty and one count of witness intimidation. District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office assisted with the investigation.
Hutcheon was initially placed on unpaid leave then was terminated by the Town of Tewksbury in June 2020. Hutcheon had been the Council on Aging Director since May of 2018.
Hutcheon was arraigned on May 6, 2020 then released on personal recognizance and ordered to not adopt any more animals, but she was permitted to keep the one dog on the grounds that it was an emotional support animal. Several animal rights groups circulated petitions expressing concern and outrage about this allowance.
Delays in the case due to the coronavirus pushed the trial to early 2021, where a sentence of three years probation was sought by prosecutors with conditions that include not possessing, acquiring or caring for any pet; seek work or maintain schooling; submit to biweekly inspections by animal control, and compliance with any recommended follow up treatment.
If Hutcheon fulfills these requirements for three years, the animal cruelty charges in the case will be dismissed, known as a CWOF or continued without a finding. Hutcheon is still permitted to keep the support animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.