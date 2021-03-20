Nicole Hutcheon

Nicole Hutcheon

TEWKSBURY — Dur­ing a requested well-being check in April of 2020 by Tewksbury Animal Con­trol regarding concerns from a pet rescue organization about lack of re­sponse from a resident who had recently adopted a dog, it was revealed that former Tewksbury Coun­cil on Aging director Ni­cole Hutcheon had not only starved an animal in her care, but the animal had died and Hutcheon had not disclosed the death.

A further investigation found that another animal which had been own­ed by Hutcheon had also perished. According to reports, Hutcheon initially misled investigators about the whereabouts of the animals in her care, and when Animal Con­trol officers arrived to search for the animals, Hutcheon was not forthcoming about the location of the remains.

The remains were eventually discovered on the premises. Three addition­al animals were in Hut­cheon’s care; a one and a half year old puppy, an­other young dog, and an emotional support dog. The puppy was found by officers to be undernourished.

Hutcheon was arrested by Tewksbury police and charged with three counts of animal cruelty and one count of witness intimidation. District Attorney Ma­rian Ryan’s office assisted with the investigation.

Hutcheon was initially placed on unpaid leave then was terminated by the Town of Tewksbury in June 2020. Hutcheon had been the Council on Ag­ing Director since May of 2018.

Hutcheon was arraign­ed on May 6, 2020 then re­leased on personal rec­ognizance and ordered to not adopt any more animals, but she was permitted to keep the one dog on the grounds that it was an emotional support animal. Several animal rights groups circulated petitions expressing concern and outrage about this allowance.

Delays in the case due to the coronavirus push­ed the trial to early 2021, where a sentence of three years probation was sought by prosecutors with conditions that in­clude not possessing, ac­quiring or caring for any pet; seek work or maintain schooling; submit to biweekly inspections by animal control, and compliance with any recommended follow up treatment.

If Hutcheon fulfills these requirements for three years, the animal cruelty charges in the case will be dismissed, known as a CWOF or continued without a finding. Hutcheon is still permitted to keep the support animal.

