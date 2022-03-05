TEWKSBURY — This year, three candidates will be campaigning for two open seats on the Tewksbury School Committee. Among those on the ballot will be Rich Russo.
A resident of Tewksbury for the majority of his life, Russo graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School in 1998, and later Bridgewater State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and a Masters Degree in Management with a concentration in Accounting.
He has three children in the Tewksbury Public School System, all attending Tewksbury Memorial High School: sophomores Grace and Noah, and freshman Zach. Russo and his wife, Wendy, were drawn back to Tewksbury to raise their family due to its sense of community.
In this regard, Russo has taken steps to give back to the local community himself. Currently, he serves as a member of the Tewksbury Finance Committee, as well as the President of Tewksbury Youth Football & Cheerleading. In the past, he has also served for six years on the Tewksbury Youth Baseball board and for four years on the Tewksbury Boys Basketball League board.
During the 2020-2021 school year, he also served on the Reopening Schools Task Force as a parent representative.
Looking at the reasons behind his decision to run for School Committee, Russo cites this experience on the Reopening Schools Task Force as a guiding force.
“Serving on the Reopening Task Force during 2020-2021 was an eye-opening and rewarding experience for me,” he said. “My desire to serve on the Tewksbury School Committee is simple: I’m enthusiastic about the educational experience for all students and believe that every child in Tewksbury deserves a first-class education.”
If elected, Russo has several goals he would hope to work towards during his term. They include: the hiring and continuous evaluation of the new superintendent and TMHS principal, facilitating budget approval and ongoing contract negotiations with various unions, creating a smooth transition into the new elementary school, working with the administration to provide quality, targeted, meaningful professional development, social and emotional learning support for all students.
Looking at the recent actions of the School Committee and TPS Administration in the face of notable issues, such as COVID-19 protocols and TTA contract negotiations, Russo notes that work needs to be done in regards to general communication and collaboration. In this regard, he hopes to utilize his experiences working with various town organizations to facilitate a collaborative dialogue throughout decision making processes.
“There are many ways to foster this type of environment and culture and I don’t believe that right now this is being handled properly. We have a fractured school district and fractured culture and families don’t see us moving in a positive direction at the moment,” he said. “I have a proven track record of building bridges to connect those with differing viewpoints to find common ground and foster a culture that is positive and will lead to results.”
He also emphasized that when dealing with any issue, the main priority when developing a solution should always be placing students first. In particular, he noted his commitment to prioritizing student success within budget discussions.
“I do believe there are improvements that we can work towards to ensure student achievement and student needs are being prioritized in the budget,” said Russo. “As a financial leader in my profession, I will work to drive this thinking throughout our district so that our children will benefit from it.”
When reflecting on his campaign, Russo emphasizes how his volunteer and community engagement positions represent the approach he will take to serving Tewksbury citizens if elected.
“All of these efforts have one thing in common, supporting, mentoring and providing an outlet for the children in our community and delivering a positive experience for not only those kids but for all participating families in our community,” he said. “Residents that I have had the privilege of working with and getting to know over the last couple of decades with various activities that I have been involved with know that when I commit to something, I go all in and lay it all on the line for the members in that particular group and I will do the same for the residents of Tewksbury when elected to the School Committee.”
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information regarding how to register to vote, polling locations, etc., visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office via phone at 978-640-4355.
