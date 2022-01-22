TEWKSBURY — With the availability of nomination papers this month marking the start of election season in Tewksbury, several candidates, both new and incumbents, have announced their intent to run in this year’s annual town election.
Looking at incumbents seeking reelection, current Select Board member Jayne Wellman announced her intent to run for reelection on Facebook last week.
“I’m excited to announce that I am seeking nomination for re-election to the Tewksbury Select Board,” Wellman said. “It's been a privilege to serve our community over the last three years, during some of our most challenging times.”
Jomarie Buckley has also taken out papers to run for the Select Board. Currently, Buckley and Wellman are the only confirmed candidates seeking election to the Select Board.
In terms of the School Committee race, Kayla Biagioni-Smith and Rich Russo have announced their intention to run. Both candidates have launched campaign Facebook pages: “Kayla Biagioni-Smith for Tewksbury School Committee” and “Rich Russo Jr. for Tewksbury School Committee.”
For the Planning Board, incumbent Jeremiah Joseph Delaney and newcomer Cody Smith have pulled papers.
Susan Amato and Nicole Burgett-Yandow have pulled papers in order to run for the Board of Health, while Dustin Weir is currently the only candidate to pull papers for the open Town Moderator role.
For Library Trustees, incumbent Joseph Frank will seek re-election, with newcomers Julie Naughton and Susanne Pederson also joining the race.
Patricia Meuse is currently running unopposed in her reelection campaign for the Shawsheen Tech School Committee.
Many of these campaigns kicked off last Saturday, at a Drive-In Signature Event hosted by Wellman in coordination with the other candidates. At this event, attendees had the ability to meet the candidates, sign nomination papers, and/or donate to the campaigns. Candidates in attendance at this event included: Jomarie Buckley (Select Board), Kayla Biagioni-Smith (School Committee), Rich Russo (School Committee), Nicole Burgett-Yandow (Board of Health), Cody Smith (Planning Board), Dustin Weir (Town Moderator), and Julie Naughton (Library Trustee).
The final day for candidates to file nomination papers to the Town Clerk’s Office is Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 before 5 p.m. For papers to be valid, candidates will need to gather at least 50 valid registered Tewksbury voter’s signatures and addresses to submit.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information regarding how to register to vote, polling locations, etc., visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office via phone at 978-640-4355.
