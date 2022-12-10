TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury Memorial High School’s Esports team, TMHS RL, has earned a spot in the Massachusetts MSAA Rocket League state semifinals and finals, set for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Patriot Place in Foxboro.
The 3 v. 3 Rocket League playoff series is a best of 7 series for teams participating at the high school level. The team has consistently made the state playoffs for the last three seasons.
Rocket League is a 3-dimensional online soccer game of sorts where the "players" are personalized cars driven by the human players executing jumps and flips and other acrobatics for the purpose of scoring while defending their own goal. The TMHS team has four student players: junior Peter Impink, senior Andy Harlalka, sophomore Toffy Beyloune, sophomore Jonas Jimenez, and Chris Arbogast in the wings.
The top 8 teams of the regular season compete in a playoff bracket; single elimination rules dictate teams must win three series successively. The team bested the Sutton High School Beans to earn their berth.
For the TMHS team, the season had a tepid start as Tewksbury won three games and suffered two forfeits. The team then rallied to a 6-2 finish, placing third in the state. The team capped off the regular season with a win against rival Shrewsbury, handing the longstanding powerhouse CEOs their first loss of the season.
Competition is expected to be strong as Tewksbury squares off against the Burlington Red Devils. Other participating teams include Shrewsbury High School, Dennis-Yarmouth, Westport, Sutton, Nipmuc Regional, and Hamilton-Wenham High School.
Unlike prior years impeded by COVID, players will be present in a closed network environment, ensuring a level playing field in terms of technology setup.
This is also the first year that esports has a Smash Bros. team, with the Varsity Super Smash Bros. team finishing 19th with a 5-3 record. The team just missed the playoffs due to a win turning into a forfeit early in the year caused by technology issues. The varsity Smash Bros. team includes Dayton Fisher, Chloe Gath, Andrew Conroy, and Jason Grant.
The JV Smash Bros Team finished 35th with Connor Fullerton, Finn Knyff, Michael Flight, Mike Wright, and John Sternlight. The Smash. Bros. game is a team game with players fending off popular Nintendo characters.
The TMHS esports team was started in early 2020 when a group of students advocated for its formation. Teacher and advisor Sanford Arbogast, who had some of the students in class, researched the sport and quickly found that Massachusetts had almost 40 teams at the time, and some schools even had multiple teams in the high school arena.
The team has worked consistently through the pandemic, as the remote nature of the game provides no in-person contact. This will be the first in-person for the Rocket League team since its inception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.