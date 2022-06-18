TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on June 8, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
The committee held a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and for Rosamond Dorrance, the longtime principal of the Heath Brook School who passed away last month.
The committee honored 12 retiring staff members from every school in the district; the retirees have a combined 261 years in Tewksbury.
Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan, Heath Brook Principal Felicia Cenanovic, Director of Student Services Rick Pelletier, Ryan School teachers Kathleen Anderson and Charlaine Melly, Wynn Middle School assistant principal Andy Long, and TMHS assistant principal Michelle Dick shared stories and expressed their gratitude for the service of retirees, emphasizing their impact on students and the school community.
Tewksbury Teachers Association leaders also shared well-wishes and gifts with the outgoing staff members.
“All of you have touched so many students’ lives. We’ve all loved getting to know you. The good moments you create for the students and your colleagues are so appreciated, and we wish you good health and an enjoyable retirement,” said TTA president Connor Bourgoin.
The retirees were district-wide occupational therapist Gail Bliss (28 years); Education Support Professional (ESP) Mary Abbott (15 years) of the Dewing School; second grade teacher Deborah Brewin (25 years), case manager Rosemary Coughlan (15 years), ESP aide Donna DePierro (20 years), ESP aide Mary Kapust (16 years), kindergarten teacher Donna Sacramone-Greene (24 years), and ESP aide MaryEllen Zier (26 years), all of the Heath Brook School; Ryan School sixth grade teacher Robin Reading (24 years); Wynn eighth grade science teacher James Pringle; and TMHS special education teacher Patrick McAndrews (25 years) and English teacher Catherine Stack (21 years).
The committee also recognized 2021-2022 parent volunteers.
“Anyone who works in schools knows we depend on the generosity of school volunteers’ time,” said Theriault-Regan. “These folks are the glue — they keep our schools alive with enrichment programs, fundraising activities, dances, fun runs, student opportunities in our libraries, and so much more.”
Dewing principal Terry Gerrish, Trahan principal Jay Harding, Wynn assistant principal Andy Long, and TMHS assistant principal Michelle Dick expressed their appreciation to parent volunteers for being involved in the schools and putting time and resources into providing students and teachers with opportunities they would otherwise miss out on.
Activities ranged from organizing volunteers at school libraries to maintaining the flower pots in front of the Wynn.
“They do it all,” said Dick. “No matter what we need, they always answer the bell. It’s like a full time job. We’re really fortunate, they’re unsung heroes to the students and teachers.”
The committee honored Jen Delaney, Molly Ginsburg, Maggie Madden, Andrea Hooper, Lauren Wagstaff, Tracy Torra, Val Ashe, Travis Nevers, and Juzar Shakir from the Dewing and North Street Schools; Anna Kaser, Michelle Robertson, Kim Nadeau, Jennifer Foley, Maureen Ruscio, Megan Lewis, and Judi Boyson of the Heath Brook and Trahan Schools; Paige Impink and Stephanie Kinnon of the Ryan School; Christine Paquette, Debra Contardi, Debbie Johnson, and John Stanton of the Wynn Middle School; and Lori Carriere and Carolyn Gaglione of the TMHS PAC.
Each volunteer received a carnation boutonniere and a TPS keychain.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 20, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
