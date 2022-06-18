Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Com­mittee met on June 8, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.

The committee held a mo­ment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and for Rosamond Dorrance, the longtime principal of the Heath Brook School who passed away last month.

The committee honored 12 retiring staff members from every school in the district; the retirees have a combined 261 years in Tewks­bury.

Superintendent Brenda The­riault-Regan, Heath Brook Principal Felicia Cenanovic, Director of Student Services Rick Pelletier, Ryan School teachers Kathleen Anderson and Charlaine Melly, Wynn Middle School assistant principal Andy Long, and TMHS assistant principal Michelle Dick shared stories and expressed their gratitude for the service of re­tirees, emphasizing their impact on students and the school community.

Tewksbury Teachers As­so­­ciation leaders also shared well-wishes and gifts with the outgoing staff members.

“All of you have touched so many students’ lives. We’ve all loved getting to know you. The good mo­ments you create for the students and your colleagues are so appreciated, and we wish you good health and an enjoyable retirement,” said TTA pre­sident Connor Bour­goin.

The retirees were district-wide occupational the­rapist Gail Bliss (28 years); Education Sup­port Profes­sional (ESP) Mary Abbott (15 years) of the Dewing School; second grade tea­cher Debo­rah Brewin (25 years), case manager Rose­mary Coughlan (15 years), ESP aide Donna DePierro (20 years), ESP aide Mary Kapust (16 years), kinder­garten teacher Donna Sac­ramone-Greene (24 years), and ESP aide Ma­ryEllen Zier (26 years), all of the Heath Brook School; Ryan School sixth grade teacher Robin Rea­ding (24 years); Wynn eighth grade science tea­cher James Pringle; and TMHS special education teacher Patrick McAn­drews (25 years) and Eng­­lish teacher Catherine Stack (21 years).

The committee also recognized 2021-2022 parent volunteers.

“Anyone who works in schools knows we depend on the generosity of school volunteers’ time,” said The­riault-Regan. “These folks are the glue — they keep our schools alive with en­richment programs, fund­raising activities, dances, fun runs, student opportunities in our libraries, and so much more.”

Dewing principal Terry Gerrish, Trahan principal Jay Harding, Wynn assistant principal Andy Long, and TMHS assistant principal Michelle Dick ex­pres­sed their appreciation to parent volunteers for being involved in the schools and putting time and resources into providing students and teachers with opportunities they would otherwise miss out on.

Activities ranged from or­ganizing volunteers at school libraries to maintaining the flower pots in front of the Wynn.

“They do it all,” said Dick. “No matter what we need, they always answer the bell. It’s like a full time job. We’re really fortunate, they’re unsung he­roes to the students and teachers.”

The committee honored Jen Delaney, Molly Gins­burg, Maggie Madden, An­­drea Hooper, Lauren Wag­staff, Tracy Torra, Val Ashe, Travis Nevers, and Juzar Shakir from the Dewing and North Street Schools; Anna Ka­ser, Mi­chelle Robertson, Kim Na­deau, Jennifer Fo­ley, Mau­reen Ruscio, Me­gan Lewis, and Judi Boy­son of the Heath Brook and Trahan Schools; Paige Impink and Steph­anie Kinnon of the Ryan School; Christine Pa­quette, Debra Contardi, Debbie Johnson, and John Stanton of the Wynn Mid­dle School; and Lori Car­riere and Carolyn Gag­lione of the TMHS PAC.

Each volunteer received a carnation boutonniere and a TPS keychain.

The next meeting is sche­duled for July 20, 2022. The meet­ing may be viewed on Com­cast channel 22 and Veri­zon channel 34.

