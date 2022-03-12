Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — Tewks­bury’s interim Superin­tendent Brenda Theri­ault-Regan updated the Town Crier that the principal search com­mittee has selected two finalists for the Tewksbury Memo­rial High School principal position, which will be vacated by interim Prin­cipal Jon Bernard at the end of the school year.

Bernard has served as interim principal at TMHS for two years, coming out of retirement to aid the district during the pandemic. Bernard is a former superintendent of the North Reading Pub­lic Schools.

The finalists are Ando­ver High School Assis­tant Principal Scott Dar­lington and Wynn Middle School Assistant Prin­cipal Andy Long, according to Theriault-Regan.

Theriault-Regan said a total of 28 people applied for the position. The first round of interviews were conducted with eight candidates and four candidates were selected by the committee to move on to the next round. Dar­lington and Long were chosen as the two finalists following both rounds of interviews.

The search committee consisted of 11 participants: one School Com­mittee member, three ad­ministrators, one principal, one assistant principal, one teacher, three parents, and one TMHS student.

Darlington has served as the assistant principal at Andover High School since 2017. He previously worked at Hudson High School as the career pathways and media integration specialist. Dar­lington worked as a me­dia teacher and video editor and was a principal intern at Hudson High School. He also worked in industry at technology firm Bolt, Beranek and Newman.

Darlington holds a ba­chelor’s degree in communications from Uni­versity of Iowa, and a Master of Edu­cation in instructional technology from Cambridge College. Darlington has a certificate in Educational Lead­ership from North­east­ern University.

Long served as the assistant principal at Tewks­bury’s Wynn Mid­dle School since 2012, served as an assistant principal in An­dover, and as a classroom educator in Andover and Newton. Long began his ca­reer as a Spanish teacher in Chi­cago.

Long received a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He also holds a Master of Education from Cambridge College and a certificate in advanced graduate study in Educational Leadership from Salem State Univer­sity.

According to the district, it is possible that site visits will be conducted for each finalist in their respective schools. A decision is ex­pec­ted min-March.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.