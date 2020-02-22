TEWKSBURY — During last week’s meeting of the Tewksbury School Committee, business manager Dave Libby presented the FY21 budget hearing public session. The budget consists of four major parts: salary, operating, and capital outlay, which are managed by the school, and fixed costs, which are shared with the town.
Areas of focus include personnel (class size, special education, specialists, etc.), technology (device maintenance, printing, etc.), and building improvements (building upkeep, security, STEM and makerspaces, etc.).
Salary makes up 70 percent of the school budget; operating is 28 percent, and capital outlay is two percent. Libby noted that grant funding is available, but exact levels are not yet known.
The committee voted to accept the TMHS 2020-2021 program of study.
In the superintendent and staff report, assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan spoke about the annual district report card, focusing on teacher and student data, spending, and more. Additionally, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education rated the district in the top tier.
Theriault-Regan noted that issues with the new district-wide app has required parents to delete and re-download the app. She announced that the district has won a grant to support civics education in eighth grade.
The committee reviewed policies that the Massachusetts Association of School Committees has deemed redundant or no longer necessary. Shannon Demos, member of the policy sub-committee, read the policies and informed the board that no vote was required.
The committee approved the first and last days of school for the 2020-2021 school year, as well as school vacations.
The committee was presented the timeline for the superintendent formal evaluation process.
Theriault-Regan spoke briefly about the Student Opportunity Act; municipalities with higher levels of disadvantaged students will receive more Chapter 70 funding. The district will be posting a short survey to gain feedback from the community on how to use Chapter 70 funding, which is expected to be reduced by one percent.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 18, 2020.
