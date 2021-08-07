LOWELL — On Thursday, July 29, 2021, a hearing was held pertaining to the upcoming trial date of Joseph Zagarella and Thomas Ogden who are accused of being connected with the October 2016 death of Tewksbury resident Ethan Costello.
The original trial date for this case was set for November 2018, but a series of delays and continuances, as well as complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had rescheduled the trial to begin on Aug. 9, 2021.
However, the results of last Thursday's hearing have announced a new date for this trial, as the defense council in this case was granted another motion to continue.
Zagarella, 21, is charged with manslaughter and Ogden, 54, is charged with providing alcohol to minors and the consumption of alcohol by minors on his property.
The victim, Ethan Costello, 15, suffered terminal injuries after an alleged physical altercation with Zagarella while attending a party at Ogden’s Belvidere residence in Lowell.
The new trial is now scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022 at the Lowell Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.