TEWKSBURY —Tewksbury’s Long Pond, a recreational open space area at the intersection of Whipple Road and Pleasant Street, was closed last week due to the detection of cyanobacteria, a dangerous algae bloom.
According to the advisory issued by the Tewksbury Health Department, regularly scheduled water testing was performed on Long Pond and the results confirmed presence of cyanobacteria (algae) cells that exceed the MA Dept. of Public Health (MDPH) guidelines for recreational waterbodies in Massachusetts. The presence of this bacteria means that people should avoid all activities around the pond, and keep pets away from the water as well.
Excessive warm and dry conditions have contributed to the formation of the cyanobacteria. Runoff from lawn chemicals, pet waste, and other compounds can create a nutrient-rich condition which feeds growth of invasive plants and the bacteria. When invasive species grow in and around the pond, beneficial oxygen is choked off from the pond, harming pondlife and reducing the natural ability of the kettle pond to stay in balance.
According to the health department, skin and eye irritation can occur if people come in contact with the contaminated pond water, and ingesting water with algae blooms can cause gastrointestinal issues. Inhaling contaminated water can cause asthma-like symptoms. Pets are particularly vulnerable and any pet that has come in contact with the water should immediately be washed and observed for any symptoms including vomiting, staggering, or drooling. Contact your vet immediately.
Cyanobacteria is also known as blue-green algae. While this important aquatic food source occurs commonly in phytoplankton in freshwater ponds, certain conditions can cause the over production of algae and release of toxins. It is often possible to observe a mat or scum on the water surface when an algae bloom is present.
Per MDPH recommendations, public advisories were posted at all public access points to the pond to notify residents that water should be avoided. There will be monthly testing conducted to monitor the levels of the algae bloom. MDPH requires two samples below the guideline level to be taken, one week apart, to recommend rescinding the advisory. The water is very harmful and residents should not fish, kayak, boat, or have pets around Long Pond at this time.
According to Tewksbury Health Director Shannon Gillis, the pond will be tested in August and again in September. The lack of rain has contributed to this situation in a number of communities throughout the Commonwealth, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
The Tewksbury health department will advise residents when the pond has returned to a safe level for recreational use.
