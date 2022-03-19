TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on March 9, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
Heath Brook Elementary School Principal Felicia Cenanovic shared a presentation on the future of K-6 English Language Arts curriculum with the committee.
Cenanovic said that the district is currently two years behind on updating the ELA curriculum. Currently, the district employs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Journeys program on a six-year contract.
Cenanovic said that the district hopes to “articulate a new vision for excellent ELA instruction.” She explained that every few years, the district goes through cycles of adopting new materials. The process includes looking at literacy data, gaps in current resources, and feedback from teachers.
The curriculum team found that the district currently has room for improvement in phonemic awareness, writing development, academic vocabulary, and diversity in literary selection. Cenanovic explained that when accounting for the impending move to the new elementary school and a concurrent math curriculum transition, many teachers want to continue with the current Journeys program through the next year, but some have expressed a willingness to pilot new programs.
Before the pandemic, Cenanovic explained, the district purchased a new language training program, Fundations. Teachers were able to use components of the program during hybrid instruction along with the existing program. The program aligns with state and local standards but needs to be paired with a literature-based supplemental program.
“The results are really promising,” Cenanovic said.
For long-term adoption, the ELA curriculum team will be looking at programs that are highly rated by EdReports and DESE’s CUrate tool. In the preparation and study phase, the district will look at instructional goals for students. The district will extend the use of Journeys through the 2022-2023 school year while looking at future curriculum and researching programs.
Cenanovic said that one of the goals of the working group is to conduct local site visits to other districts to see how they are implementing different curriculum programs. The group will select two programs to pilot next year.
Cenanovic explained that the district plans to put together a review team and hold stakeholder engagement sessions. The working groups will analyze feedback, assets, and gaps in instruction, then will make a decision on adoption of a program.
After a program is adopted, the district will plan dedicated professional development sessions and create a feedback system for teachers to share their experiences.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 13, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34
