TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Sel­ectmen met for a hybrid meeting in-person at town hall with members Jayne Wellman and James Mackey joining virtually.

The board heard a presentation about the Na­tional Grid Ready Path Project in anticipation of the retirement of the Mystic Generating Sta­tion in Everett. Repre­sen­tative David Barron and project consultants explained that the project — a joint venture be­tween National Grid and Ready Path Solutions — involves the installation of a static synchronous compensator to control voltage in place of the retiring power generator.

Barron said that Na­tional Grid is hoping to start construction in Au­gust with completion pro­jected for 2023; work will occur on the existing substation site. National Grid will be conducting stakeholder outreach to neighbors to discuss construction noise, traffic, and survey work.

The project will require modifications from the Conservation Commis­sion and Planning Board to existing permits. Resi­dents interested in learning more about the project can visit GreaterBostonReadyPath.com or call the local project hotline at 833-GB-READY.

Board members asked about impacts on the community if something goes wrong with the com­pensator. Barron said the system will protect itself if something goes wrong, so there will be no im­pact to the town.

Chairman Jay Kelly ask­ed if the town would be deriving additional re­venues from the installation. Barron explained that the town would only see an increase in property taxes paid on the parcel.

The board heard a presentation on the Local Housing Partnership’s scope of services for an affordable housing consultant from LHP chair Nancy Reed. Reed said that the board is looking to hire someone to handle paperwork and ap­provals with state and lo­cal housing departments to decrease the burden on town staff and answer questions about affordable housing.

The first year of the consultant’s engagement is projected to cost $30,000 from the housing trust fund, which contains over $5 million.

“We want to leverage the money so it does a lot for the town,” she said.

Mackey asked about the outputs desired from engaging with a consultant. Reed said that the LHP had no set goals but planned to discuss opportunities once a consultant was hired.

Member Todd Johnson asked about the amount set aside for hiring and questioned why the town was not sending out a re­quest for proposal be­fore determining the amount required. Town Manager Richard Mon­tuori ex­plained that the town needs to post a con­tract amount for the RFP and can set a more refined number at a later date.

Johnson also asked about the length of the consultancy. Montuori said that $30,000 would cover the first year of an estimated three years and additional funding would be allocated at Town Meeting.

The board voted to ap­prove the expenditure.

The board discussed in-person meetings. Mon­tuori explained that the state requires that a majority of board members attend in person. Most boards and committees will host hybrid meetings to increase accessibility, and the town is monitoring evol­ving rules from the at­torney general’s office.

Johnson thanked town staff and the telemedia department for their flexibility and hard work in running the meetings and adapting to new rules.

Wellman introduced a discussion about declaring the month of June as Pride Month through a proclamation in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Pride Month in the United States is celebrated in June and commemorates the New York Stonewall riots of 1969 in response to police brutality against the gay community which sparked the 20th-century LGBT rights liberation movement.

Presidents Clinton, Oba­ma, and Biden have all officially proclaimed June as Pride Month. Board members raised concerns over issuing a proclamation.

“I am not comfortable taking on a proclamation because I think that the request for proclamations could become vast and wide,” said mem­ber Anne Marie Stronach.

“I would prefer to put something in the minutes recognizing that it is Pride Month and I am happy to support that as an individual.”

Mackey asked what the effects of a proclamation are. Wellman ex­plained that it is a statement of the board showing support for members of the LGBT community and their contributions to the town, adding that other proclamations in the past few years have included police dispatchers and Indian Indepen­dence Day.

“I’m not really sure what the difference is” between those proclamations and a Pride proclamation, said Wellman.

Mackey explained that it is his personal belief that government should limit involvement in “these types of things” but had no objection to supporting the LGBTQ community.

Johnson expressed confusion over “conflicting information” between Stronach’s comments alluding to restrictive practices by the board which he did not recall from his previous terms and Wellman’s evidence of recently approved pro­clamations.

According to Kelly, “I know we had the request of the Armenian In­de­pen­dence Day [author’s note: Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day], In­dian Independence Day, supporting the ‘blue’ — the board would recognize that but not approve a proclamation.”

Johnson said that the board needed clarity in the form of a written policy.

“A long time ago this was not considered a big deal... we need to consider how this affects the entire community.”

Kelly reiterated that under no circumstances will he approve of taking down the three flags in the center of town, which include the Am­erican flag, the Massa­chusetts flag, and the POW/MIA flag. The board voted to take ac­tion to set up a policy in the future to handle pro­clamations.

Kelly said, “I’m not a king or a queen, I’m just a simple resident who tries to do right by 30,000 residents... I don’t be­lieve that we need to do a proclamation to support something... I do commend Ms. Wellman for bringing it forward.”

Wellman said that she agreed that the board shouldn’t need to specially recognize different groups, but because people in different groups face discrimination, when leaders show support it sends a message of in­clusion and equality. Stronach suggested that the board recognize Pride Month in the minutes of the meeting, which the board ap­proved.

The board discussed a 2.25 percent salary in­crease for Town Mana­ger Richard Montuori, whose current three-year contract will run through 2024. Kelly said that the board had “significant conversations” about the town manager’s compensation.

Wellman praised the work of staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and praised Montuori’s leadership. Johnson un­derscored the importance of retaining talent.

“The ranks of professional municipal management are thinning, and to have quality, ethical, professional leadership is central to a well-run community,” he said.

In board member re­ports, Wellman suggested that due to the number of applications for the new Diversity, Equi­ty, and Inclusion committee, the board should consider amending the charter of the committee to potentially add more members or create associate member positions. The board interviewed 14 candidates for six spots on the committee.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 19, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Com­cast channel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33.

