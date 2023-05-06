TEWKSBURY — High school graduation is a significant rite of passage. A journey has been completed; another adventure is about to begin. And for seniors in Tewksbury, All Night Long has been the signature farewell-event for the graduating class since the late 1990s.
At the time, parents were looking to create alternatives for teen celebrations in the wake of tragic drinking and driving accidents nationwide. In Tewksbury, Sue Nota and Deb Cook heard about organized post-graduation celebration events at other schools, and reached out to a few communities to see how they could bring one to Tewksbury.
Known as “All Night Long,” the safe lock-in party became a success and has become a do-not-miss event for Tewksbury graduates.
Originally, after the formal commencement ceremonies were completed off-site, students would arrive at the “old” high school and enjoy nonstop food, beverages, and loads of fun, all in different themes.
“We had of lot of parents help — it was great to have a final time for the kids to be together,” said Nota.
In speaking to the Town Crier, Nota was pleased to learn that many of the original ideas from the first event in 1996/1997 were going strong. Nota said that it takes a big team of volunteers to pull it off and said people can help in many ways.
“Even an hour of time can be such a help and make the night so memorable for the kids,” said Nota.
“It started as a Mardi Gras theme, and also had a casino, cruise ship, dance floor… so many fun things for the kids,” said Marie Luciano, looking back on her involvement in the early 2000s.
Luciano, a graphic artist, lent her talents to some of the early large-scale decorations including an iconic cruise ship. Sons John (TMHS 2001) and Geoff (TMHS 2004) each had their t-shirt designs chosen for that year’s giveaway.
While many of the features of the original ANL are still part of the event, the venue has changed. Now held at the Wynn middle school, students arrive at 10 p.m. and are “locked in” until 5 a.m.
Students place their belongings in the “vault;” each student receives a bag for their personal items and takes it home at the end of the event, loaded with commemorative items and donated treats. There is food donated from local restaurants, ice cream, bagels and donuts, an iced coffee bar, candy bar, and more.
All during the night, raffle prizes are pulled for students, generously donated by local businesses and families. Volunteers arrive in shifts throughout the night and the only stipulation is that parents and guardians of the graduates wait to help until 5 a.m. when it is time to clean up and go home. Seniors are encouraged to enjoy their last hurrah with their friends and have some freedom.
Joy Beatrice, who finished her role with the high school parent advisory committee (PAC) in 2020 got involved with the event when her kids were still in elementary school.
“The PAC came to our meeting and told us about the event. I was hooked! I volunteered every year.”
Beatrice eventually took on coordination of the event with Erin Asselin and Sharon Pierce once their kids reached the high school.
“Picking up pizza at 10 p.m. and delivering it to the event is a great way that parents with younger kids can help us out,” said current PAC co-chair Lori Carriere.
As their kids get older, parents tag-team the later shifts, switching off the late-night duties and helping with the hypnotist, casino, and inflatables, according to Carriere.
Jim Wentworth worked as a dealer in the casino for the last seven years.
Wentworth said, “Everyone loved playing either Texas Hold’em Poker and Blackjack. We would always have a mix of people from very experienced players to people who had never played Blackjack or Poker before. It always got very competitive towards the end as individuals were battling to be the chip champion. Big crowds would gather to watch and it got very loud.”
Wentworth worked with a variety of volunteers including John Spinelli, Scott Wilson, Dean Graffeo, Dave Beatrice, Jim Burgoyne — all of whom donated their time for the late-night shift at the casino.
“The biggest thing that I experienced is that everyone was laughing and having a great time whether they were winning or losing,” said Wentworth.
Pat Whitehouse chaired the event in the early 2000s and loved that it was a safe event. She, too, got involved when her kids were younger, and went on to support the event right through her own children’s graduations. Whitehouse even supported Shawsheen Tech’s all night long event when one of her children attended that school.
“The minute I heard about it I knew I wanted to be involved,” said Whitehouse.
Karen Fabiano, whose son is now a teacher at the Wynn middle school, remembers the event fondly.
“The kids would make a time capsule and then bring it to their five-year reunion,” said Fabiano. “We took Polaroids in those days, so there were pictures, a signature wall, and lots of donated items for the kids.”
Fabiano recalls a caricature artist, a photo booth, and raffles.
“The kids loved all of that,” said Fabiano.
Current TMHS PAC chairs Carriere and Carolyn Gaglione welcome the help of younger families in the district.
“We’d really love the parents of kids in the lower grades to come see what ANL is about, lend us a hand, and get inspired so they can put their own imprint on it when their kids get to the high school,” said Carriere.
To volunteer for All Night Long, email TMHSPAC@gmail.com and watch for details on the “Friends of the Tewksbury Memorial High School PAC” Facebook page.
