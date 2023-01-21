TEWKSBURY — The TMHS Robotics team, families and mentors gathered on Saturday, Jan. 7 to watch a livestream of the FIRST FRC 2023 Season Kick-Off. FIRST, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is a robotics community that spans several levels of robotics construction and competitive play from pre-K to grade 12; FIRST FRC is for high school students grades 9-12.
Broadcasting from Manchester, New Hampshire, members of the FIRST FRC team led by founder and entrepreneur Dean Kamen, inventor of the Segway scooter, described this year’s challenge. Each participating high school team has six weeks to build a fully functioning robot, roughly the size of a dorm refrigerator, and must compete against other robots in a prescribed challenge. The livestream may be viewed on YouTube as 2023 Kickoff Broadcast — CHARGED UP presented by Haas.
The broadcast also reminded participants of their responsibility to actively engage in teamwork and “gracious professionalism,” one of FIRST’s core tenets. The TMHS Robotics team continues to grow with approximately 15 students participating this year.
The launch was viewed in the high school’s large group instruction room, with big screen TVs and donated pizza. The build-up to the launch included interviews with FIRST FRC teams all over the world, some with just a few students and also some with many 10s of students, but all very excited to get started with the 2023 challenge.
Tewksbury has been participating in FIRST robotics for over 15 years.
The 2023 game is called Charged Up. The theme is built on principles of energy, and robots will need to bring “energy” to their “community” via substations and other locations where modules are located on the playing field. The Gene Haas Foundation is the sponsor this year, describing their involvement as supporting the need for skilled manufacturing employees industry-wide.
After watching the livestream, students, parents and mentors broke into groups. Each group was responsible to highlight the most important strategic points from their section of the 140-page game manual. The whole group then gathered to discuss each section and begin thinking what to build to solve the challenge.
In just six weeks, teams will build robots that can pick up 1’ semi-pliable cones as well as a 9 1/2” x 9 1/2” fabric inflatable cubes. The cubes represent energy units. The robots must then carry what’s been picked up across the field and place the objects on a “power grid” with shelves for the cubes and poles for the cones.
Teams compete in Alliances, each comprised of three teams, and when an Alliance gets any combination of three cubes or cones in a row on their grid, points are scored. The playing arena is 54’ x 26’, roughly half a basketball court. Competitions will be held in March at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School and the University of New Hampshire, among other competitions later in the season.
In the fall pre-season, the Titans do critical work to support themselves for the upcoming “build” season by securing cash or equipment donations from area companies. The team also works on practicing skills they need during the build, such as programming and electrical work. Safety is of utmost priority and a very serious theme in the lab and at competitions, as well.
Mentor Scott Morris has worked hard to secure funding and grants, but more resources would help the team get additional laptops, for example, to support students on the software team, tools for the social media team, as well as tooling for metal and newly started plastic fabrication.
Those interested in supporting and following the team can visit https://frc1474.weebly.com/.
