TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Garden Club has been busy the last few weeks getting the town buildings decorated for the holiday season. The ACE committee — Action Committee for the Environment — is a subcommittee of the Garden Club, and is charged with maintaining the many gardens and planters around the town municipal buildings.
According to Eleanor Denault, co-chair of the committee, 11 balsam wreaths have been decorated and put up around the town, including on the door of the fire station and at the town hall. Pine roping was draped around the front steps of town hall for the town common tree lighting ceremony, and planters have been festooned with greenery and decorations at the library and town hall annex.
The ACE team is busy year ’round, tending to the war memorials on town common, working at Muster Park, maintaining the plantings around the Mico Kaufman Water statue at town hall, and keeping the lilies at the front of the library neat and tidy.
The committee has also taken on landscaping around the town center digital sign, and works to have all the perennial plantings refreshed for Memorial Day activities in the spring. The group has participated in creating a special themed tree the Festival of Trees at the Tewksbury Public Library, though for the second year in a row the event will not take place due to COVID-19 concerns.
Denault said that other subcommittees of the Garden Club visit Blaire House of Tewksbury to provide craft programs for residents, and another team heads over to Bayberry at Emerald Court. The club has an Arbor Day committee which presents a program about the history of Arbor Day to the fourth graders in Tewksbury and provides each student with their own sapling to plant.
The Education Committee worked on the town’s rain barrel program and raised awareness about composting.
“We are an active group and we are always looking for new members,” said Denault.
The ACE committee alone has 15 members. To learn more about the Tewksbury Garden Club, contact them at www.tewksburygardenclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.