TEWKSBURY — For Tewksbury residents that are preparing to vote in the upcoming annual town election, please be reminded that last year the Town of Tewksbury implemented several changes to the voting precincts.
Every 10 years, the legislature and local governments must redraw precinct boundaries, taking into consideration population, communities of interest, and state and local constitutional requirements.
If you haven’t voted in the last year, voters should be aware that the voting precincts have been re-numbered 1-8, replacing the former, and sometimes confusing, precinct numbers of 1-4 and 1A-4A.
Precinct 5 is the only precinct that still has a 5A sub-precinct number. The 5A sub-precinct only pertains to state primary and elections, otherwise 5A voters are considered precinct 5 voters in local elections.
Location of voting polls are as follows:
Precincts 1 and 5 (including 5A) will vote at the Senior Center, located at 175 Chandler St.
Precincts 2 and 6 will vote at the Recreation Center, located at 286 Livingston St.
Precincts 3 and 7 will vote at Town Hall, located at 1009 Main St.
Precincts 4 and 8 will vote at the Public Library, located at 300 Chandler St.
Polls will be open for the 2023 annual town election from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
For questions concerning which voting precinct you live in, visit the Town Precinct Map at https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2393/Precinct-Map-2023, or contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355.
