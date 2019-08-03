TEWKSBURY — At this week’s Community Market at the Tewksbury Public Library, attendees were able to visit with baby goats from Chip-in Farm.
Chip-in Farm is a family owned and operated farm located in Bedford. In addition to many local, fresh products, they also have a petting zoo that is open year round, and offer several classes. Among their offered classes is the popular Goat Yoga.
Tickets to the event were given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Approximately 300 tickets were given out before the event was capped.
After receiving a ticket, attendees were assigned a 10 minute time slot in which to visit with the goat kids. During the visit, visitors were able to pose for photos and play with the goats. A favorite pose for many visitors drew upon what occurs during the Goat Yoga classes; visitors got on their hands and knees, while the goats’ handler instructed them to jump on their back.
The goat kid petting zoo ran from a little after 4 to about 6:30 p.m.
Also at this week’s Tewksbury Community Market, Grateful Tastes was one of 15 vendors present.
Owned by Tom Taylor and operated out of 261 Gibson St., Apt. 1 in Lowell, Grateful Tastes specializes in homemade, fresh jellies, jams, preserves, honey, and maple syrup. According to their Facebook page, their mission is to utilize fresh produce to create a delicious product, as well as work to educate people as to how food products are created.
“Grateful Tastes, a family company, has set the mission of bringing delicious, American-grown produce from all seasons and harvests, coast to coast, into our customers’ homes,” the Facebook page says. “Our intent is to not only supply the assurance of safety and proper care, but also the story of how each product came to be, from field, mountain, valley, or family farm, to your table.”
Aside from accepting regular day-to-day orders and sale, Grateful Tastes also offers custom wedding.shower favors and other specialty-event orders, if reached by email prior to placing the order. Their email address is GratefulTastes@gmail.com
To learn more about Grateful Tastes, visit their website, at http://gratefultastes.com/ or their Facebook page, Grateful Tastes.
Aside from attending the Tewksbury Community Market, Grateful Tastes will also be in attendance at several other local markets throughout the rest of the summer. Some include the Farm Market at Mill No. 5, on Aug. 4, the Wilmington Farmers Market on Aug. 11, and the Wakefield Farmers Market on Aug. 3. A full calendar of all remaining summer and fall events can be viewed on their website.
The Tewksbury Community Market is held in front of the Tewksbury Public Library every Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. To learn more about the market, as well as receive updates as to what vendors will be in attendance in the coming weeks, visit their Facebook page: Tewksbury Community Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.