The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
The greenway is a 1.75 mile paved path that runs along the east bank of the Concord River to its confluence with the Merrimack. The trail is part of the Bay Circuit Trail, and the hope is to one day connect to the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail.
The multi-use trail may be accessed from Davidson Street across from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium and from Lawrence Street, near the Lowell Cemetery entrance. This walking path is also not far from Rogers Fort Hill Park and Shedd Park in Lowell, all offering additional walking opportunities.
Two bridges were installed in 2021 which created the connection for the path, following an abandoned right of way, and making it possible for people to cross the river. The path eventually accesses Rogers Street at Jollene Dubner Park.
A large wisteria arbor at the small park creates a stunning and peaceful place to look out over the river. Several mill buildings along the rail have been rehabbed into housing, preserving the brick while creating a clean and landscaped appearance. There are a few over-road paths where the trail must break from the river, but signage is obvious via sharrows — symbols painted on the pavement depicting a bicycle and two arrows.
Interpretive signage along the greenway explains the history of the river and the area in terms of its nature, the community, and industry that existed and thrived along the Concord. Several falls were used to power mills or generate power. Massic Falls, for example, was the site of an iron works built in 1791, and Middlesex Falls was dammed for a grist mill and a saw mill in the 1800s.
Other interesting facts include recognition of Armenians as a significant population in Lowell in the early 1900s, along with immigrants from Ireland, Portugal, Poland, Lithuania, England, the Azores, and Cape Verde.
Art installations along the greenway include granite carvings of native birds placed near the trail’s bridges. The project was funded by the New England Foundation for the Arts, and was designed by artist Wopo Holup, famous for public space art around the world.
In modern times, the falls are enjoyed by whitewater enthusiasts on weekends in April and May, when rain and snowmelt produced Class III and IV rapids. The Lowell Parks and Conservation Trust calls this urban river run “a high-octane ride over three sets of rippling rapids, including Twisted Sister, a massive bronco-busting wave.” The whitewater runs are conducted by Zoar Outdoor, a professional guiding group.
The river once teemed with fish such as salmon, alewife, and shad. The dams and pollution eventually destroyed the habitat for these important sources of food. The Concord was a dumping ground for trash and sewage for many years.
Plants and trees are also important features of the river, and this stretch of the Concord has silver maple, river birch, and swamp rose mallow. Wild turkeys and double crested cormorants can be seen on the river.
For more information and to see a trail map, visit lowelllandtrust.org/concord-river-greenway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.