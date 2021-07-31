TEWKSBURY — In the fall of 2019, the members of the Tewksbury Garden Club voted to pursue a project to renovate and refresh the 40 feet of indoor planters at the Tewksbury Senior Center. The club applied for and received a nearly $900 grant from the Tewksbury Cultural Council which is funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council to complete the project during 2020.
When the Senior Center closed due to the pandemic, all of the plants in the already lackluster planter suffered. Once the possibility of reopening became a reality, Jan Conole, Director of the Senior Center, reached out to Garden Club President Rose O’Neil and Project Chair, Jackie Stone, to see if the planter project was still an option.
According to Stone, rejuvenating the planters was symbolic; a celebration of emergence from a darker time.
Fortunately, the grant time-line had been extended and the now empty planters had been cleaned out and repainted by committee members who were ready to get going on the project. With the help and input of the staff at the Senior Center, planters were moved and reconfigured to make the area more inviting.
The design objective was to fill the area with attractive plants, compatible with the low light conditions in the building. The goal was to create two window box looks, a wall of plants in the Café area, a small room divider at the entry to the Veterans office and a long garden in a sunny hallway.
Over three days the garden “clubbers,” as Stone dubbed them, designed, shopped, and hauled three car loads of low light house plants, and repotted them to help ensure their survival.
The job was completed just as the Senior Center filled with happy returning patrons for programs, activities, games days, luncheon and more.
“Garden Club is about friendship, horticulture and community involvement,” said Stone.
The garden club meets each month, September to June, the 2nd Wednesday evening of the month at the Senior Center. Interested? Email the club at tewksburygardenclub@gmail.com.
