TEWKSBURY — After a week off for last week’s state primary elections, the Tewksbury Community Market was held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, outside of the Tewksbury Public Library. Among the 22 local vendors present at this week’s market was Sunnyhill Candle Co.
Based in Lunenburg, Sunnyhill Candle Co. specializes in handcrafted candles. The candles are made of food-grade wax, cotton wicks, and nontoxic premium fragrance oils. All materials used in the candles are made in the United States, and the candles themselves are made in small batches in order to assure they are produced at the highest possible quality.
Sunnyhill Candle Co. has candles available in a variety of scents. They range from food, such as Pumpkin Pie or Watermelon, to florals, such as White Lilac and Fresh Cut Rose, to other outdoor scents, such as Rain, and High Tide.
In addition to being able to purchase candles locally at the Community Market, they are also available for shipping across the United States.
To learn more about Sunnyhill Candle Co., or to order some of their products, visit their website https://sunnyhillcandle.com/ or visit their Facebook page: Sunnyhill Candle Co.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate through the in-person model at the Tewksbury Public Library every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 22.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
