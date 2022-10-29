TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class of 2023, Olivia Ward and Victoria Catanzano for receiving the October 2022 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Olivia Ward, daughter of Nichole Ward, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Kirk Monbleau for her positive attitude and ability to successfully balance school athletics and a full class load. Ward also stands out as a member of the student body who is always willing to help others.
Academically speaking, Ward holds a constant position as a High Honor Roll student. Hard work and dedication have also earned her a perfect score on the English Arts MCAS test.
Ward devotes much of her time to extra-curricular activities. Her leadership qualities shine as an active member and Co-President of the National Honor Society, and as a member of the 2023 Class Council and the Peer Mentor Program.
Athletics are also an important part of Ward’s routine, as she is a captain of the TMHS field hockey team.
When off campus, Ward is devoted to helping those within the Tewksbury community by volunteering at the Tewksbury Food Pantry and the Tewksbury Town Clean Up Day.
Despite such a full and busy schedule, Ward also finds the time to hold a part time job as a hostess and food runner at Miller’s Tavern.
Victoria Catanzano, daughter of Laura and Salvatore Catanzano, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Joel Mignault for her ability to successfully multitask a full schedule of athletics, volunteer work, and classes while overcoming several serious injuries, and for her genuine sense of pride and kindness that she brings to her many leadership roles within the school.
Within the classroom, Catanzano excels as a member of the National Honor Society and holds a regular placement on the Honor Roll.
Catanzano enjoys helping her fellow students as a member of the Best Buddies program and the Unified Basketball program. She is also an active member of the 2023 Class Council.
On the field, Catanzano’s leadership qualities shine as the captain of three varsity sports: the TMHS girls soccer team, basketball team, and lacrosse team. She was also a recipient of the Lacrosse Coaches Award in her junior year.
Community service is a priority for Catanzano, and she successfully manages to combine helping the community with her passion for sports by volunteering at the Tewksbury Girls Basketball League Clinic and as a TGBL team coach. She also donates her time at the Tewksbury Youth Soccer and Basketball programs.
With such a full schedule, it is hard to believe that Catanzano also holds two part time jobs. One as a barista at Aroma Joe’s and the other as a referee for Youth Soccer and Basketball.
After graduation, both Ward and Catanzano plan to continue their education.
Ward plans to attend college in the fall to study something within the business field.
Catanzano also looks forward to attending school in the fall to pursue Physical Therapy and Psychology.
Although the busy chapters at TMHS are coming to a close for these two well deserving Hat’s Off Award recipients, they can both look forward to a promising college career as their future chapters unfold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.