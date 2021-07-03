No Fourth of July celebration is complete without a slice of refreshing, fresh watermelon, so it's no surprise that July is National Watermelon Month!
The dark green, outer skin is a perfect camouflage for the bright red flavor explosion inside, making watermelon a favorite summertime treat for centuries.
There are more than 1,200 varieties of watermelon dating back over 5,000 years to ancient Egypt. Traces of watermelon DNA and seeds have been discovered in the tomb of King Tutankhamen and watermelon has been depicted in many ancient Egyptian inscriptions.
Through trade, watermelon made its way around the globe, evolving into different varieties as time and travel passed.
The watermelon was first documented as part of European diets by appearing in the 1615 English dictionary, and is still a staple fruit of today's society.
Although it is known as a favorite summertime fruit, botanically speaking, a watermelon is considered both a fruit and vegetable. Watermelons are part of the fruit family because they contain seeds to produce more plants, but they are also considered a member of the gourd family, related to such vegetable favorites as squash, cucumber, and pumpkins, and are harvested from plants that grow annually from new seeds like other vegetables.
The watermelon definitely lives up to its name as it is over 90 percent water, so consuming it on a hot summer day can help keep you hydrated and help prevent heat stroke.
At just 40 calories per one cup serving, watermelon boasts an impressive nutritional profile.
Watermelon has high levels of lycopene, effective at protecting cells from damage, and may lower the risk of heart disease.
The American Journal of Hypertension found that watermelon extracts help reduce hypertension and lower blood pressure in obese adults and postmenopausal women.
This wonder fruit/veggie has zero fat, cholesterol, and sodium. It is rich in potassium, vitamin A, B6, C, Calcium, Iron, and antioxidants and amino acids.
According to the Journal of Agricultural Food Chemistry, drinking watermelon juice before intense exercise helps reduce next day muscle soreness and heart rate. This is attributed to the amino acid citrulline and arginine which help improve circulation and anti-inflammatory properties found in watermelon may also help people who suffer from arthritis.
Watermelon is also an excellent source of fiber, promoting a healthy digestive tract.
All parts of the watermelon are edible, even the rind, making it easy and fun to add watermelon to your summer diet.
Swap out a slice of tomato on your favorite sandwich with a slice of watermelon for a refreshing lift to the same old lunch.
Serve watermelon squares with feta cheese and prosciutto for a fancy, but light, summer appetizer.
The natural sweetness of watermelon pairs well with seafood for a tropical flavored meal.
Any summer salad will benefit from the sweet crunch and moisture of chopped watermelon. Chopped rind is also a great substitute for cabbage in your favorite coleslaw recipe.
Replace watermelon for tomato to make a light, refreshing summer gazpacho, or throw a slice on the grill for a few seconds for a new twist on the typical watermelon slice.
Because watermelon is mostly water, it freezes well to make delicious and healthy frozen summer treats, or freeze cubed watermelon and add to lemonade for a fun party drink.
Watermelon is available year round, but locally, the best time to buy watermelon is between May and September.
To answer the age-old question of how to choose a ripe watermelon, just remember four simple words —stem, sound, weathered and weight.
If the watermelon you are considering still has the stem on it, make sure it is green and not brown. A brown stem indicates that a significant amount of time has passed from harvest, so it is most likely not fresh.
Let your ears be the judge by tapping gently but firmly on the outside of the melon. If you hear a solid sound, the melon is not yet ripe. A hollow sound denotes the melon is ripe and ready to eat.
In most cases smooth skin is desirable, but not in the case of watermelons. A smooth watermelon indicates a younger, less seasoned melon and is likely to be unripe.
A well ripened melon should have a weathered skin with varying shades of green, except one spot underneath should be slightly yellowed. (This is the part that sat on the ground while the rest of the skin was exposed to the sun, making for peak ripeness.)
A perfectly ripe watermelon will always have some weight to it. If it feels lightweight for its size, it is probably your best indicator of an unripe watermelon.
For the home gardener, it typically takes about 80 days to go from seedling to an edible watermelon. Use the same methods to test the ripeness in your garden as you would in the grocery store.
As most New England summers go, so far this year has promised to be a hot one. Time to turn up the grill, put on some sunscreen, and slice up some watermelon to enjoy this July during National Watermelon Month!
For more easy summer watermelon recipes and serving ideas visit www.delish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.