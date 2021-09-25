TEWKSBURY — It was a regular afternoon for Ben S., a third grader at the North Street Elementary School. As he left the afterschool program one day last week with his parent, he noticed something in the grass.
“I thought it was a piece of paper, then I saw it had 100 on it,” Ben said, shocked to see it was a $100 bill.
The next morning, Ben brought an envelope in to his teacher at school. On the envelope, neatly written in pencil, were the words, “Ms. Hall, I found this money in front of the school. I would like to put it in the lost and found.”
Principal Karen Cronin was so incredibly impressed.
“I thanked Ben’s parents for raising such a kind, honest, and compassionate child,” said Cronin.
Cronin spoke to Ben, who surmised the money may belong to someone from the Alphabest program based on where the bill was found.
“I hope the person gets their money back,” said Ben.
Cronin emailed the group, explaining that “something very valuable” had been found. Quickly, Cronin was contacted asking if it was $100 dollars by chance? Cronin was relieved.
“I hope if someone finds something that is not theirs, they return it,” said Ben when interviewed.
The adult who lost the money came to the school to personally thank Ben for doing the right thing.
“I am very impressed with his honesty and he seemed like a very sweet kid,” said Christina M, who gave Ben a gift card to thank him for his efforts.
Cronin is proud of Ben and is working on an award to recognize his honesty.
“Ben is an example for all of us,” said Cronin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.