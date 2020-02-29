TEWKSBURY — Town Nurse Urvi Agarwalla loves to get out into the community. With a passion for public health and community outreach, Agarwalla is excited to continue the work of former town nurse Sarah Kinghorn, and be involved in education and activities that will help the residents of Tewksbury.
One example is drop-in blood pressure clinics at the Senior Center, held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., free of charge.
Agarwalla has been in the public health arena for several years, having worked with senior populations in nearby communities as a geriatric public health nurse and as a disease prevention advocate working with the elderly. She looks forward to getting to know Tewksbury.
According to Public Health Director Susan Sawyer, “We had a few great candidates but her past municipal experience set her apart from the others. The town is very lucky that Urvi has chosen to join our team.”
Agarwalla will perform home safety assessments, conduct educational outreach about communicable diseases, work with the schools and the senior center, and conduct disease data collection as required by the state. She’ll also make visits to homebound seniors, and looks forward to connecting residents to resources wherever she can.
Agarwalla is an active member of the Massachusetts Public Health Nurses Association, and feels she has a strong network of other public health professionals that she can draw from for education and advice. She’ll be administering the flu vaccine, for example, and is available to discuss diet and exercise with residents, especially seniors, who may need some guidance.
In her spare time, Agarwalla loves to travel and spend time with her children. She looks forward to her role and welcomes residents to reach out.
If you’d like to speak to Urvi regarding a health issue or concern about a loved one in town, contact her at 978-640-4473 or 978-640-4470. The public health nurse is a part time position, so leave a message and your call will be returned. If your matter is of an urgent nature, contact your own physician.
