TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen listened to a presentation on July 13, 2021 from the Hanover Company about a proposed development at 300 Ames Pond Drive. The board requested information about the proposed project; however, the discussion was not a public hearing and no formal proposal for development has been submitted.
The information was presented by project representatives Steve Dazzo and Mark Vaughan, who sought the board’s support for a Local Initiative Program (LIP) as part of a “friendly” 40B project.
Board member Todd Johnson noted the board received an email from a resident complaining that the presentation was taking place during “vacation time.” Johnson informed the public that the meeting was being recorded and no vote was being taken.
Massachusetts passed Chapter 40B of the Massachusetts General Laws in 1969, which obligates municipalities to provide affordable housing to low- and moderate-income residents. Frequently known as the “antisnob” zoning law, Chapter 40B states that a municipality in which subsidized housing accounts for less than 10 percent of the total year-round housing stock is in need of additional affordable housing.
Through 40B, developers in communities below the 10 percent mark are enabled to circumvent local zoning restrictions.
Vaughan and Dazzo explained that the Hanover Company specializes in high quality, non-age restricted housing, and has completed 23 projects in 16 cities and towns in Greater Boston. The project’s development objectives include assisting the town in achieving a subsidized housing inventory of greater than 10 percent; creating housing choice to satisfy demand from a broad demographic in terms of income level and unit type to address the town’s acute need for rental housing; sustainable development practices and preservation of open space; respecting abutters; and creating a fiscally positive project for the town.
They highlighted the “timeless design” of the project meant to attract young adults, families, and the elderly alike. The Tewksbury Housing Authority has 394 elderly applicants and 145 non-elderly applicants on the town’s placement waitlist.
Hanover plans to build five 4-story buildings on the 30.8 acre lot for a total of 324 units. 56 percent of units will be one-bedroom, 32 percent will be two-bedroom, and 11.1 percent will be three-bedroom.
Hanover is seeking to incorporate sustainable design through green initiatives, including the use of locally sourced materials, LED lighting, and a white roof to reflect heat. The company will also be working to screen abutters’ yards with trees.
81 units will be designated “affordable” by state income standards of 80 percent of the area median income. Vaughan explained that because the development is only made up of rental units, all units — not just those designated affordable — count towards the town’s affordable housing stock, providing a “cushion” when new Census numbers are released and change the town’s required number of units, he said.
Board member Jayne Wellman asked the company to consider providing resident access to Ames Pond as open space and recreation as there is currently no public access. The board took no vote and no action.
In the residents comment section of the meeting, several abutters and neighbors shared comments and questions with the board. Resident Bob O’Brien expressed that he believed it was the fault of the Planning Board that the town was below the 10 percent affordable housing stock threshold because too many developers had been allowed to pay a fee in lieu of designating units as affordable.
“We are so shortsighted in our planning,” he said.
Several residents inquired about the impact of the project on police and fire services, while others shared environmental concerns about Ames Pond.
Resident Craig Spinali proposed requiring solar panels on the property as part of green initiatives to use space. Several residents expressed concerns that adequate outreach was not being done to reach abutters; Hanover representatives explained that they had held meetings to gather resident input and planned to host several other informational meetings.
Because the project is proposed as a LIP, town representatives such as the selectmen will be able to have input into the final design.
The next meeting of the board is scheduled for Aug. 17, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
