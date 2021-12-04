SALISBURY — On Monday, Nov. 22, Tewksbury resident Deven M. Tanguay, 32, was arrested and charged in connection with a hit and run incident in Salisbury that resulted in the death of an Amesbury woman.
Salisbury police responded to a fatal hit and run crash at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at the location of Folly Mill Road.
Police discovered the victim, Rebecca Bartczack, 39, had been struck and killed by a passing vehicle while riding her bike home from work.
The operator of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene, leaving behind a truck bed camper that had fallen off of the vehicle after impact.
The vehicle was located by police approximately 30 minutes later in Kensington, NH, and a lengthy investigation of the incident followed.
Salisbury Police arrested Tanguay on Monday with the assistance of the Woburn Police Department and the Massachusetts Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.
Tanguay is charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.
According to public records, Tanguay has had prior arrests and is the grandson of a retired Tewksbury police officer.
Tanguay was arraigned on Nov. 23 at Newburyport District Court and was ordered held without bail until he is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.