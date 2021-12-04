Town Crier

SALISBURY — On Mon­day, Nov. 22, Tewksbury resident Deven M. Tan­guay, 32, was arrested and charged in connection with a hit and run incident in Salisbury that resulted in the death of an Amesbury woman.

Salisbury police respon­ded to a fatal hit and run crash at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at the location of Folly Mill Road.

Police discovered the victim, Rebecca Bart­czack, 39, had been struck and killed by a passing vehicle while riding her bike home from work.

The operator of the ve­hicle allegedly fled the scene, leaving behind a truck bed camper that had fallen off of the vehicle after impact.

The vehicle was located by police approximately 30 minutes later in Kensing­ton, NH, and a lengthy in­vestigation of the incident followed.

Salisbury Police arrested Tanguay on Monday with the assistance of the Wo­burn Police Department and the Massachusetts Vio­lent Fugitive Apprehen­sion Section.

Tanguay is charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes vio­lation.

According to public rec­ords, Tanguay has had pri­or arrests and is the grandson of a retired Tewksbury police officer.

Tanguay was arraigned on Nov. 23 at Newburyport District Court and was or­dered held without bail until he is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 1.

