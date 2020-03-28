TEWKSBURY — At 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, the Tewksbury Board of Health voted unanimously to endorse the general Declaration of Emergency that was adopted by the Board of Selectmen earlier that morning.
The meeting was conducted entirely by web conference and included all members of the board, Town Manager Richard Montuori, and members of the board of selectmen. In addition, the Board of Health passed another emergency order relative to the delivery of personal services.
The declaration addressed services that are conducted in spaces of less than six feet including, but not limited to, hairdressers and barbers, nail salons, massage services, body art, body work and fitness centers.
According to the document provided to the Town Crier, the order does not apply to “services provided by a licensed allied health care provider such as, but not limited to, medical and dental practices, physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractors, acupuncture, mental health providers, substance abuse counselors or retail stores.”
The order is in effect until further notice and was endorsed unanimously by the Board of Selectmen. Board of Health Chairman Ray Barry conducted the meeting and all agreed that the action is in the best interest of both the residents and the service providers during this rapidly changing situation.
On March 10, Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency to respond to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic emergency on March 11, and the President of the United States declared a national emergency on March 13.
(On Monday, the governor also issued a stay-at-home advisory for all non-essential employees to start Tuesday at noon.)
Special recognition goes to the Tewksbury Telemedia team and town IT manager for making all of the connectivity possible.
