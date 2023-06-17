TEWKSBURY — This Saturday, June 17, Wilmington 501c3 nonprofit organization iPods for Wounded Veterans is holding an event to recognize Wilmington and Tewksbury veterans. The event will take place at the Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks, at 777 South St. in Tewksbury, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free for veterans and everything is provided by donations, including the time and effort of IFWV and Elks volunteers.
IFWV Chairman Paul Cardello shared excitement for the group of volunteers hosting an event for Wilmington’s veterans for the first time in their 11 years of operating. He expects 50-60 veterans from all service branches to attend that day.
IFWV enlisted the assistance of both the Elks and the Wilmington Veterans Services Department to get the word out about the event. Cardello also identified a few of their sponsors who donated prizes or money to help purchase prizes for the veterans, which volunteers from iPods already packed in the warehouse.
The Elks is hosting the event, with Elks Veterans Chairman Ray Metcalfe organizing lunch. Metcalfe, who’s been the veterans chair for over 35 years, mentioned that he received a grant from a generous donator which is being put toward the food for the event. He also shared that he’s active in a lot of volunteer opportunities for veterans with the Elks, especially for the Veterans Affairs hospitals, and he involves Cardello and IFWV whenever he can.
With the generous donation of sponsors including the Wilmington Sons of Italy, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Cornell University, Boston Graphics, Wilmington Police and Fire, Stoneham Ford, and a few other local businesses, he announced they gathered enough grand prizes for every single veteran in attendance to take home a grand prize. This is atypical, he said, as usually grand prizes are given to only a percentage of the veterans. The total cost of all the prizes being given out on Saturday amounts to almost $10,000.
Donations received include military baseball hats from the Sons of Italy; a 50-inch, high definition television from Wilmington Police and Fire; sweatshirts from Boston Graphics; letters from high school students at Wilmington and Austin Prep; bracelets and knit items from the Senior Center; laptops from Cornell University; a $150 restaurant gift card; and transportation from Stoneham Ford.
Other grand prizes obtained for this event include tablets, Bluetooth speakers, mp3 players, jam clips, and wireless earbuds. With these and money donations, IFWV will also give each veteran a bag with earbuds and headphones, a bag of magazines, and a raffle ticket for one of the grand prizes.
When it comes to purchasing items to be given out, Cardello explained they purchase electronics and other goodies from the seller with the best deal.
“We used to give away a $50 iPod… now we’re giving away a $400 TV,” he said.
He seemed especially grateful for all of the residents and volunteers who were banding together to put on this event and for Wilmington’s veterans to be recognized.
Cardello said they’ll still accept donations to be used for this event until this Friday. He invited those interested to make donations via Paypal or mailing a check to IFWV.
Upcoming IFWV events will be in Quincy on July 22, Haverhill on Aug. 5, Brockton on Sept. 23, Andover on Sept. 30, Woburn on Oct. 21, Burlington on Nov. 4, and Billerica on Dec. 19.
