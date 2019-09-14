TEWKSBURY — Remember clipping little pink Box Tops for Education and sending them to school with your child or grandchild? Did you ever purchase wrapping paper from the neighborhood children to support their class?
Well, fundraising has come into the digital age now through the use of apps that make it easy for everyone to pitch in but not have to amass “stuff” or cut out tiny rectangles. Anyone can sign up and designate the school of their choice whether they live in town or not, and proceeds from purchases, which are being made anyway, end up going to the Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) to help fund arts and enrichment programs, field trip busses, and some of the extras that the regular school budget does not cover.
Grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbors, friends living anywhere in the country can contribute whether they have kids or not. Here are some of the programs which the Tewksbury PACs are using in the schools. They are a great way to capitalize on retailer incentives, don’t cost you anything, yet kick back donations for the kids which can really add up. Checks are sent right to the schools for the PACs to use, typically quarterly or biannually.
For example, sign up for Stop & Shop A+ Rewards, designate up to two schools, and every purchase you make will accumulate points which are turned into a “no-strings-attached” check at the end of the school year. Shoppers still earn gas points and receive coupons, so this is a win-win. The North Street, Dewing and Ryan schools participate in this program. Go to Stopandshop.com to register for A+Plus Rewards.
Amazon Smile is another way to help. By making your regular Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile, 0.5 percent of your purchases will be donated to the school of your choice. Go to smile.amazon.com and choose LF Dewing Parent Advisory Council, Heath Brook-Trahan Elementary Parent Advisory Committee, John Ryan School PAC, or the North Street School PAC to support. Bonus: several groups in Tewksbury are signed up with Amazon Smile such as the Friends of the Tewksbury Library, so you can pick a different group each purchase.
Shoparoo turns your shopping receipts into money for the schools. Download the app at shoparoo.com and click any shopping receipt with grocery items within 14 days of purchase. Designate the school of your choice and your “click” turns into cash.
Supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, closeout stores, mom-and-pops/bodegas, liquor stores, dollar stores, gas stations (not including gas-only purchases), drug stores, health stores, pet stores, toy stores, and beauty stores all have items that qualify. The Dewing, North Street and Heath Brook-Trahan schools participate in this program.
No more clipping! BoxTops for Education is moving to a mobile app to streamline the way school can capture box tops for points. Traditional box tops will be on products for a while and may be clipped and sent in to any school — so don’t let any slip by! However, with the new digital format, just scan your register receipt and any box top item will automatically add points to your designated school.
Box tops are worth 10 cents each for your school so the savings can really add up. Go to https://www.boxtops4education.com/ to download the app. North Street, Dewing, Heath Brook-Trahan, Ryan and Wynn participate in this program.
