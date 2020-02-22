TEWKSBURY — During the Feb. 10 meeting of the Tewksbury Planning Board, the board reviewed a non-substantial change determination for Breakaway Ice Center at 20 Carter St. The board has expressed concerns over the safety of the parking lot; in response, the lot has been restriped.
Breakaway will seek to tow illegally parked cars. Satisfied with the changes, the board accepted the change and waived the fee.
The board reviewed a modification to a definitive subdivision at Ponderosa Road/Tyler Estates. The proponent is seeking three waivers for the property on the Tewksbury/Wilmington border, including a fee waiver, sidewalk waiver, and pole waiver. Construction is expected to begin in the spring. The board also granted a modification request.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan special permit at 1037 North St./1547 Andover St./1553 Andover St./1563 Andover St. A representative for the developer explained that design plans now reflect board comments, and mentioned that the design team has been working closely with the fire department; at issue is a turning radius for emergency vehicles.
The board raised concerns over the size of parking spaces. The board voted to continue the issue to the next meeting.
The board addressed a use special permit at 120 Lumber Lane. The proponents explained that they are not seeking to make physical changes to the site; rather, they would like to change what uses are permissible on the property. Several tenant uses have gone outside the boundaries of the original permit.
A resident asked what special uses the proponent is seeking for the property, and the proponent responded that they include: motor vehicle general repair; indoor commercial recreation; manufacturing; warehouse; contractor’s yard; motor vehicle, motorcycle, trailer, ATV rental and lease; sale of products at retail manufactured on the premises; and steel fabrication.
The current uses are motor vehicle general repair, indoor commercial recreation, manufacturing, warehouse, and contractor’s yard. Several residents raised issues about the board not reviewing each use case individually. The board also stipulated that no single use take up more than 70 percent of square footage on the property, or the proponents will need to return to the board. On this condition, the board approved the use special permit as submitted.
The board returned to an ongoing discussion about a site plan special permit for the new elementary school at 135 Pleasant St. The design firm and traffic consultant went over traffic concerns with the board and spoke about the loop road design. The design firm explained that parking numbers are being calculated as if both the Ryan school and new school have the same hours of operations, which, in reality, they will not.
The board continued the issue to the next meeting.
The board voted to make several changes to the year’s meeting schedule.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.