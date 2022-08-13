TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on July 20, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
The committee reviewed a presentation on the TMHS Innovation Pathways engineering program with district grants coordinator Cindy Bastieri, DESE Innovation Pathways lead Jennifer Gwatkin, who helped put together funding for the program, and Brad Mingels, UMass Lowell director of academic programming and adjunct professor of engineering.
19 TMHS rising juniors were able to participate in a weeklong program at UMass Lowell this summer to explore engineering careers. Mingels, a former high school robotics teacher and industry professional, said he wants students to focus on why they’re participating in the program and focuses on preparing the next generation of engineers.
The program’s STEM pillars focus on increasing student interest with the eventual goal of increasing the percentage of students completing post secondary degrees or certificates and aligning with state workforce needs.
The Future Engineers summer camp is a four-day immersive engineering experience in which students learn about engineering disciplines, college life, complex problem-solving, teamwork, and effective communication. Mingels said that the program focuses on the ubiquity of engineering in everyday life, skill development, and the fun of engineering.
“The kids were eager to learn, they were conscientious, they were into it,” he said. “Engineering is thousands of things, it’s all around us.”
Students were assigned to work on creative engineering challenges; on the first day, they had to design a way to keep a piece of paper in the air for 10 seconds. Students also toured the UML baseball research facility, which does design work for Major League Baseball, and participated in destructive and nondestructive testing.
On the last day, students went back to the initial challenge and extended it to 60 seconds, using skills learned throughout the week.
Students also had the opportunity to learn about different engineering disciplines at UML and got to hear from professors about different types of UML programs and certificates.
Bastieri said that the program is part of the four-year innovation pathway to recruit students into engineering careers outside of traditional math and science classes. Students participate in experiential learning and take classes to learn more about engineering.
Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan added that the program gets students who may not be exposed to engineering jobs to get excited about future careers without getting pigeonholed into predetermined paths.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 17, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV.
