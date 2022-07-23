TEWKSBURY — Scott Mazzapica is a familiar face to many who’ve enjoyed his performances in Tewksbury school’s theater productions over the years.
“I’ve been interested in theatre since the Wynn,” said Mazzapica, a 2018 Tewksbury Memorial High School graduate.
Now a summa cum laude graduate of the Hartt School, University of Hartford as of May, 2022, Mazzapica will be featured in his first contracted acting role this month. Performing with the Actors Company of Natick, www.actorscompanyofnatick.com, in the role as FLAVIUS in Julius Caesar and as the understudy as BRUTUS, the show takes place July 22, 23 & 24 and July 28 & 30.
Tickets can be purchased online and Tewksbury residents are encouraged to attend and support Mazzapica.
Mazzapica majored in actor training with a minor in cinema. He’s performed in cabaret, worked with a Salem theatre company as Young Scrooge, and appeared in a host of other performances both in and out of school. Mazzapica also wrote “A High Schooler’s Guide to College Performing Arts” by Page Publishing, a roadmap for the college application process, specifically geared toward those wishing to major in the theatre arts.
“There didn’t seem to be one place I could go to for information,” said Mazzapica in a 2018 Town Crier article.
He encourages those interested in acting as a college major to read his book.
Speaking to Mazzapica this week, he said he hasn’t taken any time to reminisce about his college career.
“I am hitting the ground running; applying for auditions, looking for casting calls, and trying to find opportunities that are a good fit,” said Mazzapica. “I want to get going with my acting career.”
As for the Actors Company of Natick, Mazzapica applied and auditioned for several roles, and was called back quickly.
“I prepared several Shakespearian monologues which I performed for the director and the creative team and was pleased to get the role,” said Mazzapica.
Mazzapica is grateful for his education both in Tewksbury and at Hartt. He has learned what works best for him as an actor and the process of acting. He also said that the business side of being an actor is one that you can’t learn until you are confronted with it.
“As an actor you are your own boss. It requires a lot of discipline and love for the work,“ said Mazzapica.
He said that when you don’t know where your next job will come from, it really forces you to hustle and make the best use of your time. Mazzapica also said one has to be very flexible.
When asked what type of roles he prefers, Mazzapica described himself as “an athletic actor with a strong and commanding exterior, yet soft and lovable interior who frequently play roles ranging from the lovable loser to the bright-eyed boyfriend.”
Mazzapica’s favorite high school role was George Bailey in It’s A Wonderful Life, and his favorite college role was as Charles Butler McVay, captain of the USS Indianapolis during WWII in In the Soundless Awe.
Mazzapica has filmed a commercial, been in short films, and has done some work in the television industry in New York in addition to his stage work and other acting. Mazzapica will be heading Los Angeles to pursue his passion for acting this fall.
