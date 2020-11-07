As the month of November begins, so does the inevitable end of the fall season. Trees that were bursting with bright autumn color just a few short weeks ago, are now brown and bare.
Happy jack-o-lantern faces that adorn every front step have started to rot, and the process of removing Halloween decorations is almost over.
The only lingering sign of Halloween left seems to be the enormous bowl of candy on your kitchen counter.
If your own trick or treaters are anything like mine, they have collected far more candy than they will ever eat, and they seem to lose interest in it by the 4th of November.
Even if you have no children of trick or treating age, you probably over estimated the amount of candy you would need to hand out, or perhaps you chose not to hand out candy because of the ongoing pandemic, but were still lured into buying one too many bags of candy while passing the Halloween display at the supermarket.
Regardless of how you have acquired all of that Halloween candy you still have in the house, there are better ways to rid yourself of leftover candy besides eating a handful of it every time you walk by the candy bowl.
To ween you and the family off of your Halloween sugar high, try making a healthy/sweet snack by mixing chocolate candies with granola, nuts, and dried fruits. Candies like M&Ms and Reese’s Pieces work best, but any chocolate bar type candy can be chopped into smaller pieces and will mix well into a homemade trail mix.
Many do not realize that most candies freeze very well. Hard candies, gummies, caramels and chocolates will last up to one year in the freezer when properly stored in airtight containers. Freezing your leftover candy allows you to easily add an extra special treat to ice cream, cookie dough, cake batter or brownie mix all year long.
Before you put all the candy in the freezer, you may want to try an adult sampling. After the kids go to bed, try a little wine and candy pairing night.
This is a relaxing way to end the day for busy moms and dads and fun-sized Halloween candy is a great way to sample different flavors without eating too much candy.
Some recommended wine and candy pairings are Butterfingers with chardonnay or Sour Patch Kids with sauvignon blanc.
For chocolate lovers, milk chocolate goes well with merlot and Hershey’s Special Dark chocolate pairs nicely with zinfandel.
Leftover Halloween candy can also help you plan ahead for the upcoming holiday season.
Many Halloween goodies can be used to decorate gingerbread houses and holiday cut-out cookies, or can be used to create holiday candy “bark.” This easy to make treat is a great idea for last minute gift giving.
All you will need to create this festive confection is leftover Halloween candy of any kind, one-pound of bittersweet chocolate bits (melted), a half-pound of white chocolate bits(melted), and broken pretzels or nuts.
Before you begin, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and then pour melted bittersweet chocolate into the prepared pan.
Evenly sprinkle chopped Halloween candy over the melted chocolate. Try using Reese’s, Butterfingers, Kit Kats, Peppermint Patties, Heath Bars or Crunch Bars. Most Halloween favorites will do.
For extra texture and flavor, add broken pretzels or nuts, lightly pressing them into the candy mixture. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes.
Drizzle melted white chocolate in zigzag fashion over the now firm chocolate, candy, pretzel mixture. Finish off the white chocolate drizzle with a sprinkling of M&Ms or Reese’s Pieces that are pressed lightly into the white chocolate. Refrigerate for at least one hour, break into irregular pieces and place in a cellophane bag. Add a festive ribbon, you will have a delicious gift for friends and family.
If you feel like you have already eaten way too much Halloween candy, it is easy to get “crafty” with your leftover candy without actually consuming it.
Non-chocolate candy can easily be glued onto cardboard or poster board to make creative art works much like the macaroni art of your childhood.
Unleash your kid’s imagination by having them build three dimensional figures using gummy candies and toothpicks. Use the candy as connectors for the toothpicks to build animals, buildings or even spaceships.
A fun, easy and educational art project for kids is to make your own finger paint using Starburst candy.
You will need 20 pieces of the same colored candy mixed with two cups of water and a half cup of cornstarch.
Separate the candy by colors and remove the wrappers. This can be a lesson within itself for little ones just learning colors, and wrapper removal is great practice for fine motor skills.
Adult supervision is required to melt the candy at medium heat. When the candy starts to melt, add water and cornstarch and whisk until smooth. Paint is done when it becomes smooth and thick. Remove from heat and cool, or place in an airtight container in the refrigerator for later use.
This “paint” will smell good, but taste terrible, so little ones won’t be tempted to taste it more than once. Use just like store bought finger paint on paper or tin foil to make colorful and creative works of art.
Watercolor paint can also be easily made from Skittles candy. Separate candy by color and add corn syrup, stirring occasionally while candy transforms into a thick, glossy paint. This method takes a few hours to complete, but does not require the use of the stove.
We all know that candy is a bad choice for healthy teeth, but it can be a good choice for promoting a healthy brain. Not by eating it, but by counting it.
Smaller candies like M&Ms and Skittles can be helpful for younger students to practice basic math skills by grouping candies into piles of 5, 10, or 20 to practice skip counting and build the foundation for addition and subtraction skills. Candy also works well as a fun visual aid for children when solving mathematical word problems.
With Veteran’s Day right around the corner, you may also want to teach a good life lesson to your children with the gift of a Halloween candy donation.
The Soldier’s Angel’s has a program called “Treats For Troops” which collects unwanted Halloween candy and then distributes the candy to deployed troops, veterans, and wounded veterans in VA hospitals.
Operation Gratitude also has sponsored a Halloween Give Back program since 2008, donating to military families and first responder heroes.
Donating to either of these organizations not only will teach a lesson in giving to others, but also about the great sacrifices our military families and first responders make for our country.
If you prefer to donate locally to people in need in the Merrimack Valley area, the Tewksbury Congregational Church is holding their annual candy collection for people served by the Lowell Transitional Living Center. This center provides shelter, showers, laundry, meals and financial counseling to individuals in transition from homelessness to housing.
This November, don’t just add that leftover Halloween candy directly to your thighs, put it to good use with fun projects, freezing it for later use, or giving as a donation.
Your thighs have enough to worry about. After all, it is almost Christmas cookie season!
For more information on donating your leftover Halloween candy visit www.soldiersangels.org or www.operationgratitude.com
