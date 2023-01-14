TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, a motion was filed in the Woburn District Court for a continuance of the case of The Commonwealth of Massachusetts vs. Tewksbury Selectman Mark Kratman.
Kratman was scheduled to appear in court in January with regards to his arrest on Nov. 11, 2019.
As documented in the Nov. 11, 2019 police report, Kratman was taken into custody by Wilmington Police after the WPD received several reports from witnesses regarding a gray 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis driving erratically in the Salem Street area of Wilmington. This is the same area where Wilmington Police pulled Selectman Kratman over after also observing erratic driving.
After failing to complete Field Sobriety Tests administered by the arresting Wilmington Police officers and refusing a Portable Breath Test (used to determine blood alcohol content) at the scene, Kratman was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor (2nd Offense), Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Marked Lanes Violation.
According to the police report, Kratman agreed to take the breath test after he was taken into custody, which resulted in a reportable value of .20.
The legal alcohol limit is .08 in the state of Massachusetts.
Kratman was originally scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 10, but according to court documents, a continuance was granted until March 9, 2023.
Court documents also state a change of “status or breakdown and a change of plea” will be considered by the court on March 9.
A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office confirmed the request for a continuance was made by the defense council.
Kratman’s defense attorney, Terrence W. Kennedy, who is also an elected official serving on the Governor's Council, further confirmed the continuance of this case.
When asked about clarification on the plea change mentioned in court documents, Kennedy stated, “Change of plea is complicated,” and refused any further comment at this time.
However, Kennedy was confident his client would prevail in this case with a positive outcome.
