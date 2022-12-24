For many reasons, the Christmas season truly is the most wonderful time of the year.
One particularly enjoyable element of the holiday season is the beautiful Christmas decoration on display in stores, restaurants, downtown centers and in your own neighborhood.
Houses and trees are adorned with hundreds of twinkling lights can certainly lift your spirits and warm your heart.
Many will continue to enjoy these decorations throughout the beginning of the New Year, so it is never too late to check the safety of your holiday light display.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, nearly one in five Christmas tree fires were started by decorative lights.
Whether your choice of lights is old school, colored lights or classic white lights, safety should be your first concern when lighting your tree and home.
The best way to avoid any lighting hazards is to only use lights approved by OSHA-certified laboratories like Underwriter Laboratory (UL). This should be marked clearly on the light box and tag.
If using older light strings, inspect them every year for broken or cracked sockets, frayed wires or loose connections. Any strings with a defect should be thrown away, not repaired.
If you already haven’t done so, you may want to consider switching to LED light strings. They are more pricey than traditional lights, but after Christmas sales offer the perfect opportunity to stock up for next year.
LED lights use one tenth of the energy of traditional lights and they are cooler to the tough, reducing the risk of fire.
Always practice good extension cord safety. As with light strings, inspect extension cords for loose or frayed wires.
Never run extension cords under rugs, through insulation, or coil them tightly around themselves, causing them to over heat.
When using lights outdoors, make sure you use light strings specifically labeled for outdoor use.
When hanging lights on a structure, never drive nails, staples or tacks through the wire insulation, as this will start a fire.
Outdoor lights should be plugged into “GFCI” grounding outlets. Keep plugs away from areas where snow and rain could gather and get inside the plugs.
It is a good idea to use waterproof electrical tape to secure connecting plugs and outlets to avoid shortages and potential fires.
Never connect more than three strings of lights together, and be sure not to overload circuits.
Always shut off light displays, especially on trees, when you leave the house or go to bed. Timers are a good idea to use during the busy holiday season so that lights are not left on all day and night by mistake.
As your tree stays set up in your home through the post holiday week, make sure to continue to give it water.
If your tree stops drinking water, or needles fall off whenever it is touched, these are signs of your tree starting to dry out. A dry tree is a dangerous tree because it can catch on fire and burn quickly.
Dispose of your tree immediately if it becomes dry, and avoid turning on the tree lights if you suspect your tree is drying out.
When disposing of your dry tree, place it curbside or in your backyard safely away from your house or garage, as it is still a fire hazard even though it is outside.
There are other steps you can take to make your home a festive, yet safe environment for your holiday celebrations.
Try to decorate your home with flame retardant or non-combustible materials.
Be aware that Christmas wrapping paper is highly combustible, and should be kept away from heat sources. This goes for wrapped presents under the tree as well as discarded wrapping paper after the gifts have been opened.
Regardless of the season, candles should never burn unattended. Tapered candles in your centerpiece should be covered in a glass globe, especially with the presence of flammable items like cut balsam, pine cones and ribbon.
When hanging stockings by the fireplace, make sure to use care. Never hang stocking in front of a lit fire.
For those still searching for last minute gifts, the gift of safety is the gift that keeps on giving.
Kitchen fire extinguishers, first aid kits, and second floor escape ladders make great household gifts, and new batteries for flashlights and smoke detectors are a perfect stocking stuffer.
During this holiday and post-holiday week, keep the good times rolling by keeping your home and family safe.
Taking a little extra time to safely decorate your home will give you peace of mind and ensure a Happy New Year for you and your family.
